Bulgarian Air Force Receives Final Modernized L-39ZA from AERO Vodochody

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE has successfully completed the general overhaul and partial modernization of four L-39ZA Albatros aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force, delivering the final aircraft in August in full accordance with the agreed schedule and contractual terms.

“We deeply value our long-standing partnership with the Bulgarian Air Force and are eager to continue supporting their pilot training capabilities,” said Viktor Sotona, Chairman of the Board and President of AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE. “With the delivery of four upgraded L-39ZA aircraft, we reaffirm our commitment to Bulgaria. Looking ahead, the L-39 Skyfox offers a natural evolution—combining proven reliability with cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of modern air forces.”

The contract, signed in late 2022 between AERO and the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence, covered the overhaul of four L-39ZA aircraft and their AI-25TL engines. The project also involved key Czech partners, notably the state-owned LOM Praha, which handled engine overhaul.

Skyfox: The Next Generation Tactical Trainer

The Bulgarian Air Force has long relied on the L-39ZA Albatros for pilot training. Its successor, the L-39 Skyfox, retains the Albatros’s renowned flight characteristics, safety, and reliability, while introducing significant upgrades. As part of a comprehensive jet pilot training system, Skyfox integrates digital training tools and supports modern Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training methodologies.

Designed as a versatile, multi-role platform, the L-39 Skyfox is ideal for training pilots for advanced fighters such as the F-16, F-35, and Saab JAS 39 Gripen. It also supports light combat and reconnaissance missions. The Skyfox is the most efficient aircraft in its category, and certified to EU and NATO standards..

Strategic Benefits for Bulgaria

Adopting the L-39 Skyfox would enable the Bulgarian Air Force to maintain continuity in pilot training, expand operational capacity, and prepare personnel for transition to 4 and 5th-generation fighters, particularly the F-16.

Beyond training, Skyfox offers operational flexibility. With five hardpoints and a payload capacity of up to 1.65 tonnes, it can carry a range of armaments and equipment, including guided and unguided munitions, machine guns, and external fuel tanks. Its endurance of up to four hours makes it well-suited for ISR missions such as border and coastal surveillance.

Skyfox also delivers exceptional cost-efficiency, with a service life of up to 15,000 flight hours and some of the lowest operating costs in its category.

AERO offers industrial cooperation opportunities, including technology transfer, which could bring direct economic benefits to Bulgarian industry. As NATO allies, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria could further enhance collaboration through joint training programs and multinational exercises, strengthening interoperability and readiness.

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. focuses on the development, production, maintenance, and modernization of civil and military aircraft and is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest in the world. In its own aircraft programs, Aero is a long-standing partner to numerous military air forces and holds a strong position in the market for military trainer and light combat aircraft. With over 11,000 aircraft produced over its 100-year history, hundreds of L-39 Albatros aircraft still in operation with dozens of military operators and aerobatic display teams, and especially with its new L-39 Skyfox, Aero has proven itself a reliable partner in the global jet trainer market. In the field of civil aviation, Aero works with the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers on a broad range of projects and is a partner in several risk-sharing programs, taking responsibility not only for manufacturing and assembly of aircraft components, but also for their development.

Source: press release

