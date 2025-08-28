Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing, keeping alive a tradition that has largely faded elsewhere. The survey, which included over 4,500 passengers and 150 cabin crew members from across Wizz Air’s network, aimed to explore why some travelers burst into applause while others remain silent.

The results highlighted notable cultural differences. While about 47–48% of passengers in Hungary and Romania clap after landing, less than 30% of travelers in the UK, Switzerland, and Serbia do the same. Georgia topped the list with 75% of passengers applauding, with Bulgaria following closely at 70%. Applause is particularly common among those on holiday trips or infrequent flyers: 70% of passengers flying once a year clap, compared to 59% of occasional flyers and only 40% of frequent travelers who take more than ten flights a year.

Passengers cited various motivations for clapping. In Central and Eastern Europe, 34% of respondents said they clap to celebrate a safe and comfortable landing, while in Western Europe, 28% consider it a recognition of the crew’s professionalism. Around 20% admitted they simply join in because others are clapping. Age also plays a role: 64% of 18–24-year-olds applaud, compared to 50% of 25–34-year-olds, 54% of 35–44-year-olds, and 57% of those aged 45–64.

Cabin crew noted that applause is gradually declining, though the most enthusiastic responses still come from passengers from Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, and Italy. Psychologists from the Mélylevegő project explained that the act of clapping represents a shared sense of relief, gratitude, and a regained sense of control after entrusting one’s safety to the pilots. It is described as a small ritual that reinforces feelings of security and belonging.

Diana Georgieva, Wizz Air Ambassador in Bulgaria, emphasized the country’s unique attachment to the tradition: “About 70% of Bulgarian passengers applaud upon landing. This custom dates back to the 1960s and 70s, especially on charter flights across Europe. Bulgaria remains one of the few countries where this tradition persists. Even though flying has become routine for many, Bulgarians still regard it as an experience worth celebrating.”

The study underlines not only cultural differences in in-flight behavior but also the enduring human tendency to mark shared experiences with small but meaningful gestures. Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by CAPA Awards 2022–2024, continues to engage passengers and crews in understanding these customs.

Source: Wizz Air