Rising Prices Leave Greeks Struggling for Basic Meals and Medical Care

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 29, 2025, Friday // 16:45
A Eurostat survey reveals that a significant portion of the Greek population struggles to afford a basic nutritious diet. Nearly 12% of Greeks cannot purchase meat, fish, or vegetables at least every other day, highlighting the financial pressure on households across the country.

Opposition MPs criticized the conservative government, arguing that its policies have failed to control rising food prices despite earlier promises. According to the Greek statistical agency Elstat, 35% of Greeks are concerned that they may soon be unable to provide sufficient food for their families. Additionally, half of the population cannot afford even a week-long vacation this summer, the opposition noted.

Eurostat also shows that 22% of Greeks are unable to pay for essential medical treatment or necessary medications, a situation the opposition says reflects the collapse of the national health system. SYRIZA stressed the irony that in an agriculturally rich nation like Greece, many people are deprived of access to healthy food, calling for immediate government action to address the crisis.

