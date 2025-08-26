Bulgarians Allocate Most of Their Budget to Food Amid Rising Prices
In the second quarter of 2025, the average household expenditure per member in Bulgaria reached slightly over 3,150 leva per quarter
A Eurostat survey reveals that a significant portion of the Greek population struggles to afford a basic nutritious diet. Nearly 12% of Greeks cannot purchase meat, fish, or vegetables at least every other day, highlighting the financial pressure on households across the country.
Opposition MPs criticized the conservative government, arguing that its policies have failed to control rising food prices despite earlier promises. According to the Greek statistical agency Elstat, 35% of Greeks are concerned that they may soon be unable to provide sufficient food for their families. Additionally, half of the population cannot afford even a week-long vacation this summer, the opposition noted.
Eurostat also shows that 22% of Greeks are unable to pay for essential medical treatment or necessary medications, a situation the opposition says reflects the collapse of the national health system. SYRIZA stressed the irony that in an agriculturally rich nation like Greece, many people are deprived of access to healthy food, calling for immediate government action to address the crisis.
