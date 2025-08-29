'Revival' Calls for Demonstration Against EC President’s Bulgarian Visit

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing political party “Revival,” has called for a protest against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Bulgaria.

On his Facebook page, Kostadinov stated that “Ursula is not welcome in Bulgaria.” The demonstration is set for 9 a.m. on Sunday in front of the VMZ-Sopot Military Plant, the starting point of von der Leyen’s official program in the country.

According to the government press office, von der Leyen will visit Bulgaria’s largest state-owned defense manufacturer, “Vazovski Mashinostroitelni Zavodi” EAD. She is expected to tour the plant alongside Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to observe its production capabilities and discuss matters concerning European security and defense.

This visit is part of von der Leyen’s tour of Eastern European nations, aimed at strengthening regional security and countering hybrid threats amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Following Bulgaria, she is scheduled to travel to Romania on September 1.