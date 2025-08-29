Burgas Horror: Dozens of Cats and Seagulls Shot Near Kindergarten

Crime | August 29, 2025, Friday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Burgas Horror: Dozens of Cats and Seagulls Shot Near Kindergarten Photo: Stella Ivanova

Authorities in Burgas are investigating a disturbing series of attacks on animals in the Lazur residential complex, where dozens of cats and seagulls have been shot, reportedly using an air rifle. Some of the animals succumbed to their injuries, while residents are working to save others. The incidents occurred just meters from a local kindergarten, raising concerns among families in the area.

Local resident Liliya Bigbaeva described finding three shot cats over recent months, two of which died. One surviving animal was found to have four bullets embedded in its body, suffering from severe infection and kidney failure. Veterinarians are attempting to stabilize the injured pet, she told Nova TV. Bigbaeva has filed a police report, noting that many animals in the complex carry similar injuries, and she suspects the shooter may be targeting animals from one of the nearby apartment blocks.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation. All registered weapon owners in the region have been checked, including those with air rifles capable of firing projectiles at over 20 joules, which legally require registration. Police suspect that the perpetrator may be using an unregistered or illegal firearm, complicating the search.

Lyubomir Evtimov, head of the Burgas Criminal Police group, confirmed that the Security Police are also involved. Joint teams have been formed to track down the shooter, and authorities are urging any eyewitnesses or individuals with information about the attacks to come forward. With repeated attacks on cats, seagulls, and pigeons, residents and law enforcement alike remain on high alert as the investigation continues.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, attacks, seagulls, cats

Related Articles:

Nikola Burgazliev Remains in Custody After Sunny Beach ATV Tragedy

The Burgas District Court has imposed the strictest measure of "detention in custody" on 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who on August 14 struck five pedestrians

Crime | August 22, 2025, Friday // 17:08

Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand

Business » Tourism | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 14:37

BG-ALERT Activated as Wildfire Threatens Homes in Burgas Region

A wildfire in Bulgaria's Burgas region, Sungurlare municipality, has intensified again, threatening the village of Skala and prompting the evacuation of its residents

Society » Environment | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:22

Massive Forest Fires in Bulgaria’s Burgas Region Burn Over 10,000 Acres

Firefighting operations in the Sungurlare, Burgas region, continue for a fourth consecutive day, with active outbreaks still present

Society » Environment | August 11, 2025, Monday // 10:54

Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

A 51-year-old Ukrainian national driving a bus was found heavily intoxicated behind the wheel in Bulgaria's Burgas region, local police reported.

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Cable Car Project in Burgas Aims to Boost Tourism

A new attraction is set to draw tourists to Burgas this summer

Business » Tourism | August 1, 2025, Friday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Nikola Nikolov – "Paskal" Questioned for Hours in Sofia in Connection with the “Customs Affair”

Nikola Nikolov, better known as Paskal and indicted in the so-called “Customs Affair”, spent more than three and a half hours on Thursday at the Anti-Corruption Commission in Sofia.

Crime | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 15:39

Surge in Counterfeit 100 and 50 Leva Banknotes Reported by Bulgaria's Central Bank

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has registered a significant rise in counterfeit banknotes, mainly in the higher denominations of 100 and 50 leva, during the second quarter of 2025

Crime | August 25, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Nikola Burgazliev Remains in Custody After Sunny Beach ATV Tragedy

The Burgas District Court has imposed the strictest measure of "detention in custody" on 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who on August 14 struck five pedestrians

Crime | August 22, 2025, Friday // 17:08

First Euro-Related Fraud Reported in Bulgaria: Authorities Warn Public

Bulgarian authorities have reported the first case of fraud linked to the upcoming euro adoption

Crime | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:25

Fury in Bulgaria: Child in Critical Condition, Mother Clinically Dead After Crash Caused by Police Officer's Son

The Burgas court is expected to review the measure of restraint for 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who drove an ATV into five pedestrians in Sunny Beach

Crime | August 22, 2025, Friday // 09:01

Sunny Beach ATV Crash: Driver Nikola Burgazliev, Son of Police Officers, Leaves Mother Clinically Dead and Child in Critical Condition

On August 14, a severe accident occurred in the Sunny Beach resort when an 18-year-old, Nikola Burgazliev, lost control of an electric ATV and struck six pedestrians on a sidewalk

Crime | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria