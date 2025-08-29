Burgas Horror: Dozens of Cats and Seagulls Shot Near Kindergarten

Authorities in Burgas are investigating a disturbing series of attacks on animals in the Lazur residential complex, where dozens of cats and seagulls have been shot, reportedly using an air rifle. Some of the animals succumbed to their injuries, while residents are working to save others. The incidents occurred just meters from a local kindergarten, raising concerns among families in the area.

Local resident Liliya Bigbaeva described finding three shot cats over recent months, two of which died. One surviving animal was found to have four bullets embedded in its body, suffering from severe infection and kidney failure. Veterinarians are attempting to stabilize the injured pet, she told Nova TV. Bigbaeva has filed a police report, noting that many animals in the complex carry similar injuries, and she suspects the shooter may be targeting animals from one of the nearby apartment blocks.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation. All registered weapon owners in the region have been checked, including those with air rifles capable of firing projectiles at over 20 joules, which legally require registration. Police suspect that the perpetrator may be using an unregistered or illegal firearm, complicating the search.

Lyubomir Evtimov, head of the Burgas Criminal Police group, confirmed that the Security Police are also involved. Joint teams have been formed to track down the shooter, and authorities are urging any eyewitnesses or individuals with information about the attacks to come forward. With repeated attacks on cats, seagulls, and pigeons, residents and law enforcement alike remain on high alert as the investigation continues.