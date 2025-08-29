Bulgaria Welcomes Keanu Reeves for a New Movie!

Society | August 29, 2025, Friday // 15:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Welcomes Keanu Reeves for a New Movie!

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to arrive in Bulgaria to shoot a new, yet-to-be-titled film. For his stay, a presidential suite at one of Sofia’s major hotels has been reserved.

Reeves, known for blockbuster hits including Point Break, Speed, The Devil’s Advocate, and The Matrix, will celebrate his 61st birthday on September 2. Despite his wealth and status in Hollywood, he is famously modest, avoiding luxury and often traveling on public transport or walking the streets unaccompanied.

The actor has faced significant personal tragedies. In 2000, his daughter Ava was stillborn, and 14 months later, his then-wife Jennifer Syme died in a car accident. Today, he is in a relationship with 52-year-old American visual artist Alexandra Grant, with whom he recently appeared at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3, dismissing rumors about difficulties in their relationship.

Unlike misinformation about Brad Pitt filming in Belogradchik, Reeves’s presence in Bulgaria is confirmed. Bulgaria has hosted numerous Hollywood celebrities in recent years, either for film productions or festivals, including Robert De Niro, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, William Baldwin, John Travolta, Catherine Deneuve, and John Malkovich.

Other notable visitors include Naomi Campbell, who filmed a commercial here, and Andy Garcia, who in 2021 strolled through Sofia unnoticed while listening to a street musician. Given Reeves’s known preference for blending in with local life, it is possible he may also explore Sofia’s landmarks without a security entourage.

Source: Div.bg

Tags: Reeves, Bulgaria, film

