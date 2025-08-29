Bulgarian Tennis Player Banned for Five Years Over €196,000 in Match Bets

Bulgarian tennis player Simon Anthony Ivanov has been handed a five-year ban and a ,000 fine by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for breaching its anti-corruption regulations. The 25-year-old, who peaked at 598th in the ATP rankings in 2023, failed to attend his disciplinary hearing and was found guilty under Section D.1.a.

Investigations revealed that Ivanov placed bets exceeding €196,000 on tennis matches between February and October 2022. In addition, his sanction was extended by a further 12 months due to intimidating and threatening conduct during the arbitration process. Between 2022 and 2024, the player was questioned four times, and authorities requested analysis of his mobile devices as part of a probe into potential corrupt practices.

The ban, which runs until August 14, 2030, prohibits Ivanov from participating in, training for, or attending any tennis event sanctioned by ITIA members - including the ATP, WTA, ITF, Grand Slam tournaments, and national tennis associations - either as a competitor, coach, or spectator.

In response, the Bulgarian Tennis Federation (BTF) reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption in sport. The federation highlighted that the ITIA, jointly operated with the ITF, ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tournaments, has disciplined over 15 players this year, mostly from the lower tiers of professional tennis.

The BTF stressed its longstanding zero-tolerance policy toward unfair play, citing initiatives such as the “Tennis – Fair Play” campaign to promote integrity from a young age. In line with Ivanov’s punishment, the federation has immediately suspended his competitive rights and will closely monitor his absence from all domestic and international tournaments.

The BTF also reiterated that it will continue coordinating with Bulgarian law enforcement to prevent and suppress corrupt practices in tennis, emphasizing that such behavior will not be tolerated at any level of the sport.