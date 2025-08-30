Trump Frustrated but Not Surprised as Kyiv Hit, White House Highlights Both Sides’ Role in War

World » RUSSIA | August 29, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Trump Frustrated but Not Surprised as Kyiv Hit, White House Highlights Both Sides’ Role in War

The White House drew comparisons between recent deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure during a briefing in Washington on August 28. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke following Moscow’s overnight missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian capital, which struck residential areas and resulted in at least 23 deaths, including four children, and 63 injuries, 11 of them children.

Leavitt noted that U.S. President Donald Trump “was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised,” emphasizing the ongoing difficulty in achieving a resolution. She suggested that both sides of the conflict may lack the willingness to end the war themselves. Highlighting Ukraine’s recent operations, she stated that Ukrainian forces had struck Russian oil refineries, destroying roughly 20% of the nation’s refining capacity in August.

The president wants it to end, but the leaders of these two countries need it to end and must want it to end as well,” Leavitt added, reflecting Trump’s consistent calls to halt the conflict to prevent further casualties on both sides. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has targeted refineries, oil depots, and military-industrial sites to disrupt Moscow’s war operations, while Russia’s recent strikes hit civilian infrastructure in the capital, resulting in numerous casualties.

European leaders largely condemned Moscow’s latest attacks, though Trump did not comment directly on the assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with Trump in Alaska earlier in the month, has shown no indications of slowing his military actions and left the summit without facing new sanctions.

Following the attack, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated on August 28 that a proposed bilateral summit between Zelensky and Putin would not take place, describing the development as “different from what was agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week in Washington.” The latest strikes underscore the continuing challenges in negotiating peace and the high civilian toll in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, White House

Related Articles:

Khodorkovsky Warns: Occupied Ukraine a Burden Putin Cannot Sustain

Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the wealthiest man in Russia and now a vocal opponent of the Kremlin, argues that Vladimir Putin is under pressure yet still has the means to prolong the war.

World » Russia | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Europe Considers 40-Kilometer Buffer Zone in Ukraine as Russian Attacks Continue

European leaders are exploring the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone on Ukrainian territory as part of potential ceasefire or postwar arrangements with Russia

World » Ukraine | August 29, 2025, Friday // 10:10

Slovakia and Hungary Demand EU Protection After Ukrainian Attacks on Druzhba Pipeline

Slovakia and Hungary have formally lodged a complaint with the European Commission over repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

World » EU | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:09

Behind the Photo: How Posture and Presence Reveal European Weakness

There are many significant diplomatic details in this photo that make it fascinating. Far more than the long table at which Putin welcomed Macron years ago

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:00

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Survey: Bulgarians Trust Europe, Doubt U.S. and Russia, Worry Over Inflation

A new nationwide survey by the recently established sociological agency “Myara”, founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov, reveals shifting public attitudes in Bulgaria towards key international actors, domestic institutions

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin's Bodyguards Carried 'Poop Suitcase' to Alaska summit with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards reportedly carried a "poop suitcase" to collect his faecal waste during the Friday Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump

World » Russia | August 18, 2025, Monday // 12:10

After Hours of Talks, Trump and Putin Deliver Nothing

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their high-profile meeting in Anchorage without securing a ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 07:42

Warm Reception in Anchorage as Trump and Putin Hold High-Profile Meeting

US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska

World » Russia | August 15, 2025, Friday // 22:34

Trump Plans Economic Offer to Putin in Bid to End Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer Russian leader Vladimir Putin a package of economic incentives during their meeting on 15 August in Anchorage, Alaska

World » Russia | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 09:02

Alaska Becomes the Stage for Trump-Putin Power Game

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are set to hold a high-profile meeting on August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage

World » Russia | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01

Putin Pressured to End Ukraine War by His Own Top Aide

A senior Russian official, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of President Vladimir Putin’s administration, has reportedly urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | August 11, 2025, Monday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria