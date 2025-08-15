Passenger Train Partially Derails Near Kalitinovo, No Injuries Reported

Bulgaria: Passenger Train Partially Derails Near Kalitinovo, No Injuries Reported @bTV

A passenger train traveling from Burgas to Sofia partially derailed near the Stara Zagora village of Kalitinovo, prompting a temporary suspension of train traffic between the Kalitinovo and Stara Zagora stations, the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) reported. According to the Stara Zagora police, the first carriage of the train left the tracks about 300 meters from Kalitinovo station.

The incident was reported at 9:16 a.m., and fortunately, no injuries were recorded. The train continued on its route without turning back. BDZ further confirmed that the fast trains operating from Burgas to Sofia and from Stara Zagora to Varna have been halted at Kaloyanovets station until the situation is resolved. The Ministry of Transport clarified that only the first carriage was involved in the derailment.

Emergency teams were promptly dispatched to the site to restore traffic and ensure safety. Inspectors from the Regional Railway Inspectorate in Plovdiv are also en route to Kalitinovo to investigate the cause of the derailment.

BDZ and the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) assured passengers that alternative transportation will be arranged for all affected trains. Both organizations apologized for the disruption and emphasized that passenger safety remains their highest priority.

