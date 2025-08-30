Europe Considers 40-Kilometer Buffer Zone in Ukraine as Russian Attacks Continue

European leaders are exploring the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone on Ukrainian territory as part of potential ceasefire or postwar arrangements with Russia, Politico reported on August 28, citing five European diplomats. While the plan is being discussed in Europe, the United States is not directly involved, even as President Donald Trump continues efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on August 18 to advance negotiations.

The proposed buffer zone would likely involve territorial concessions from Ukraine, though it remains unclear if Kyiv would accept such terms. Some European officials have expressed concerns that the zone could put Ukrainian cities at greater risk, warning that it may be ineffective against an adversary unwilling to negotiate in good faith. French and British troops are expected to constitute the bulk of any peacekeeping force, with additional allies potentially providing military equipment. Estimates for the number of peacekeepers range from 4,000 to 60,000, depending on operational requirements and pending decisions from Kyiv’s allies.

Peacekeepers would be tasked with patrolling the demilitarized area and training Ukrainian forces. NATO members on the alliance’s eastern flank, including Poland, have raised concerns that deploying large numbers of troops to Ukraine could reduce their defensive presence elsewhere, leaving them vulnerable to Russian aggression. While the U.S. has ruled out sending troops, Washington may provide technical support as European partners await guidance from the Department of Defense regarding America’s role.

Despite these efforts, Russia has shown little willingness to cooperate toward peace. Zelensky had invited Putin for direct talks in Turkey in May, but the Russian leader refused. On August 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Moscow would not accept Zelensky’s signature on documents defining terms to end the war, repeatedly challenging his legitimacy. Overnight on August 28, Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv killed at least 23 people, including four children, and wounded 63 others, highlighting the ongoing volatility.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on August 28 that a proposed bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin would not take place, following the deadly attack on Kyiv. Merz, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, said the situation forced European leaders to reassess the approach to peace negotiations. While Trump has advocated for a bilateral summit between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a potential trilateral meeting, European officials emphasized that Russia continues to target civilians, making direct negotiations increasingly difficult. Presidential aides Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov are scheduled to travel to New York to discuss security guarantees and future talks, according to Zelensky.

In parallel, the European Commission is considering a plan to channel nearly €200 billion in frozen Russian assets into a special fund to support Ukraine’s postwar recovery, Politico reported. Brussels is exploring the willingness of national governments to place these assets in higher-risk investments, potentially generating greater returns for Ukraine while exerting pressure on Moscow. The plan could serve as a step toward eventual confiscation of Russian assets, though immediate seizure is opposed by many EU members due to legal and financial concerns.

The scheme is set to be discussed during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, with proponents including Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Baltic states and some other EU countries advocate full confiscation, but larger nations such as Germany, Italy, and Belgium remain cautious. A potential solution under consideration is a special fund modeled on the European Stability Mechanism, possibly open to G7 participation, which would allow frozen Russian assets to be invested in higher-yielding instruments. Critics, including Euroclear CEO Valérie Urbain, have warned that any losses from riskier operations could fall on EU taxpayers. Despite these concerns, countries farther from Russia, such as Spain, and Belgium are showing increasing support for the initiative.