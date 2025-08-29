Europe Faces Record-Breaking Wildfires as Climate Change Worsens 2025 Season

World » EU | Author: ANI |August 29, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Europe Faces Record-Breaking Wildfires as Climate Change Worsens 2025 Season

Europe is witnessing a record-breaking wildfire season in 2025, with experts attributing the intensity to climate change, Euro News reported. Higher temperatures and lower rainfall are aggravating forest fires across the continent.

More than one million hectares have been destroyed by wildfires in the European Union so far this year, a surface area larger than the entirety of Corsica. This is over four times the land burned in 2024, Euro News stated. In total, the EU has recorded more than 1,800 forest fires, emitting over 38 million tonnes of CO₂.

Among the 27 EU member states, only the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Malta reported no wildfires. At the top of the list, Italy and Romania recorded more than 450 blazes each. However, the countries that suffered the most damage were not always those with the highest number of fires. Cyprus, for example, reported only three fires, but they were particularly devastating.

Since January, Spain has lost more than 400,000 hectares to wildfires, while Portugal has lost over 260,000 hectares, equivalent to 3 per cent of Portugal's land mass and 0.8 per cent of Spain's, Euro News reported.

"Many of the fires we have monitored and observed are occurring where climate anomalies show that it is much drier than average and warmer than average," Mark Parrington, a scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather, told Euro News. "Where hot, dry winds are blowing, any ignition can ignite very quickly on a large scale and become very intense," he added.

Experts have warned that climate change is largely responsible for the aggressive wildfire season. Alexander Held, a fire management specialist at the European Forest Institute, said that several factors, including weather conditions, topography, vegetation, biomass, and fuel, are needed to spark a fire. "The prerequisite for everything to happen is the weather," Held told Euro News.

"Climate change scenarios provide the perfect envelope for all the other factors to work together to produce a perfect fire day or a perfect firestorm," he added, cautioning that such conditions are likely to become more common in the future, putting firefighting resources under increasing strain.

Held suggested that proactive landscape management is essential to help firefighters operate safely and efficiently. "Our fire-fighting system is reaching its limits, and the only thing we can do is prepare the landscape, making it more resilient and better prepared. That way, firefighters will have a chance to work safely and efficiently," he said.

Techniques to reduce fire risk include clearing vegetation, controlled burning, grazing, and agroforestry systems that combine agricultural production with trees, according to experts cited by Euro News. 

Source: ANI

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: climate, europe, wildfires

Related Articles:

34 Years Since the Battle of Vukovar: Did Europe Forget?

While Metallica was singing in front of more than a million people in Moscow, a concert almost everyone knows about today, at the same time, Vukovar became the scene of the first major conventional military battle on European territory since the end of WW

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 29, 2025, Friday // 17:16

Bulgaria: New Highway Set to Open by Mid-September

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov announced that the "Europe" highway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the middle of next month

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Survey: Bulgarians Trust Europe, Doubt U.S. and Russia, Worry Over Inflation

A new nationwide survey by the recently established sociological agency “Myara”, founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov, reveals shifting public attitudes in Bulgaria towards key international actors, domestic institutions

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:14

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 11:11

Massive Wildfires Devastate Spain, Prompting Arrests and International Aid

Spain is battling its most severe wildfires in decades, with a third fatality confirmed and numerous arrests made in connection with the blazes

World » EU | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Digital Euro on the Horizon: Europe Prepares for a Cashless Future

Fiat currency remains, but its dominance is diminishing. Across the eurozone, more people are paying with cards, smartphones, and apps, while cash is increasingly sidelined

World » EU | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:37

Slovakia and Hungary Demand EU Protection After Ukrainian Attacks on Druzhba Pipeline

Slovakia and Hungary have formally lodged a complaint with the European Commission over repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

World » EU | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:09

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28

EU Highlights Humanitarian Leadership Through New Global Campaign

The European Union has initiated a new information campaign called “Voices of Humanity,”

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 15:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria