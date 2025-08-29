Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Joins Istanbul Rally Supporting Imprisoned Opposition Mayors

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Joins Istanbul Rally Supporting Imprisoned Opposition Mayors

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev attended an opposition rally in Istanbul, showing support for the detained mayors of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP). Terziev was present in his capacity as chairman of the B40 Balkan Cities Network, alongside Jaume Collboni, vice-chairman of the Eurocities Network and mayor of Barcelona. Both joined the guests on the rostrum at the event, held in the center of Istanbul to back imprisoned Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other arrested CHP officials.

The rally, titled “The People Stand Up for Their Will,” was broadcast live on opposition channels HalkTV, Sozcu, and Cumhuriyet TV. CHP leader Özgür Özel introduced the European guests from the stage, noting that a delegation of ten European mayors and representatives from various cities would engage in discussions throughout the day. The delegation plans to present the “Special Democracy Award” to İmamoğlu, currently held in Silivri prison, and will make statements following meetings with him, including a visit to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Last night’s protest marked the 50th demonstration since March 19, organized by the HDP across Istanbul and other Turkish cities in support of İmamoğlu and other imprisoned mayors. For the first time, a rally was held in Beyoğlu, a central district of Istanbul, following the arrest of Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney and 17 others. Despite earlier closures of metro stops in the district, Şişhane Square filled with people, civil organizations, and unions. Slogans such as “Freedom for mayors,” “İmamoğlu is president,” and “We want elections” rang out, while a letter from İmamoğlu written from prison was read aloud.

Özel addressed the crowd, emphasizing the continued resistance of the Turkish people despite repeated waves of arrests. He condemned the nine rounds of detentions and affirmed that the movement would not be intimidated, declaring that millions support İmamoğlu and other opposition figures. His speech, nearly an hour long, was punctuated by chants of “Justice, law, equality,” while the square remained heavily secured with barricades, police officers, and armored vehicles. The protest lasted almost two hours.

The rally comes after İmamoğlu was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on charges of “publicly insulting a civil servant” and “threatening” officials, following critical remarks directed at Istanbul’s Chief Prosecutor, Akın Gurlek. Originally, prosecutors had sought a sentence of 2 years and 8 months to 7 years and 4 months, including allegations of targeting people involved in anti-terror operations, though he was acquitted on that charge. As part of the ruling, İmamoğlu was temporarily suspended from office, and his university degree was revoked, barring him from contesting the 2028 presidential election despite his HDP nomination.

İmamoğlu’s arrest on March 19, 2025, on corruption charges, and his removal from office days later triggered the largest protests in Turkey since 2013. The broader crackdown has affected over 500 opposition-linked individuals, including many mayors, since early 2025. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defends the actions as part of a campaign against corruption, but opposition leaders describe them as a political purge. Özel labeled the arrests a “civil coup,” with analysts noting that the repressions are concentrated in municipalities won by the opposition during the 2024 elections.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terziev, Imamoglu, sofia, Istanbul

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s First Immersive Art Museum Opens in Sofia

Sofia is now home to Bulgaria’s first immersive art museum

Society » Culture | August 29, 2025, Friday // 08:21

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront

Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:50

Sofia Marathon 2025 Earns Global Recognition with World Athletics Label

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon has once again received global recognition, after the World Athletics Organization officially confirmed its status as part of the World Athletics Label Road Races.

Society | August 22, 2025, Friday // 11:04

Buffalo Herd Triggers Road Accident in Sofia, Woman Injured

A traffic accident in Sofia was caused by a herd of buffalo that suddenly appeared on the road

Society » Incidents | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 09:09

Sofia Faces Nine Days Without Heating in Early September Due to Major Plant Repairs

A major planned repair will leave tens of thousands of residents in Sofia without heat supply for nine days at the start of September

Society | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45

Two Migrants with Broken Legs Found in House near Sofia

Two foreign nationals in serious condition were discovered during a police operation in the Sofia-region village of Dolni Bogrov

Crime | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian President Radev Confirms Miroslav Rashkov as Interior Ministry Secretary General

President Rumen Radev has officially appointed Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov as Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 14:54

Bulgarian Air Force Receives Final Modernized L-39ZA from AERO Vodochody

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE has successfully completed the general overhaul and partial modernization of four L-39ZA Albatros aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | August 29, 2025, Friday // 13:33

'Revival' Calls for Demonstration Against EC President’s Bulgarian Visit

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing political party “Revival,” has called for a protest against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Bulgaria

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 12:35

EU Chief to Tour Bulgaria’s Military Industry after Rheinmetall’s Announcement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Bulgaria on Sunday, August 31

Politics » Defense | August 29, 2025, Friday // 09:04

President Radev: Germany is a Key Economic and Investment Partner, Dialogue at the Highest Level Strengthens Trust

President Rumen Radev underlined the importance of Germany as a strategic ally and Bulgaria’s leading economic and investment partner, following his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

Politics » Diplomacy | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 15:44

Ursula von der Leyen to Tour EU’s Eastern Border – Visit to Bulgaria Included

Starting Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will embark on a tour of the countries along the European Union’s eastern border.

Politics » Diplomacy | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria