Bulgaria Approves Lower Natural Gas Price for September, Down 2.5%

Business » ENERGY | August 29, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Approves Lower Natural Gas Price for September, Down 2.5%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a lower natural gas price for September, setting it at 60.52 leva per megawatt hour (MWh), or 30.94 euros/MWh, excluding costs for access, transmission, excise, and VAT. Bulgargaz EAD will sell gas at this rate to end suppliers as well as licensed producers and distributors of heat energy, the regulator announced.

This price represents a decrease of roughly 2.5 percent compared to August, when the gas price stood at 62.09 leva/MWh, excluding the same additional charges. The reduction follows a detailed analysis of current data submitted by Bulgargaz EAD, taking into account both contracted supplies and market conditions.

A significant part of the price calculation reflects the entirety of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB) under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These volumes cover a substantial portion of domestic consumption and have been instrumental in achieving a favorable price for September. Bulgargaz has also secured additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies for the month, purchased through contracts with traders following an organized auction, which included requirements for minimum supply prices and proposed payment methods.

The approved gas price encompasses multiple components: the cost at the entry point to the transmission networks, the public supply activity component under Article 17, paragraph 7 of the National Gas Supply and Distribution Act, and the compensation for storage costs under Article 11a, paragraph 2 of the same law. These storage costs relate to maintaining gas in the Chiren facility in accordance with obligations under the Emergency Action Plan.

The supplied quantities are intended to cover the commitments of the public supplier for September, including deliveries to end suppliers, district heating companies, and industrial clients under bilateral agreements, ensuring that both household and industrial demand is met at the new regulated rate.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, Bulgaria, price

Related Articles:

High Housing Costs Deter Buyers in Bulgaria, Brokers Warn

High housing prices are increasingly discouraging potential buyers in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | September 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Raises Toll Fees Again: Second 10% Increase from September 1

From September 1, Bulgaria will implement the second stage of its planned toll fee increase for heavy vehicles

Society | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Government Drafts Law on Safety Rules for Risky Attraction

The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks

Business » Tourism | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors

Society » Health | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:30

Bulgaria and Romania Race for Rheinmetall Investment: Gunpowder Factories Set to Transform Both Countries

Gunpowder production and the manufacturing of NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells are set to begin in Bulgaria under two upcoming joint-venture agreements with German defense giant Rheinmetall

Novinite Insider » Features | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 08:49

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday with Storms

The weekend will begin with mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | August 29, 2025, Friday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria to Maintain Oil and Gas Projects While Upholding Environmental Standards

Bulgaria should continue pursuing its oil and gas projects while strictly adhering to environmental legislation, the Ministry of Energy has stated

Business » Energy | August 22, 2025, Friday // 13:49

Bulgaria Accelerates Solar Energy Storage as Battery Capacity Expands

In Bulgaria, the storage of solar energy in batteries is rapidly expanding, with private investors leading the initiative

Business » Energy | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 11:13

ICGB Launches New Gas Routes to Boost Ukraine Energy Security

The independent transmission operator ICGB, in coordination with gas system operators from Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, is set to launch two new cross-border bundled natural gas capacity products

Business » Energy | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Bulgaria: Gazprom's Gas Stations Transition to AVIA Under New Ownership

In Bulgaria, Uni Energi, the company behind the Avia gas station network, has submitted a request to the Commission for Protection of Competition to acquire Gazprom’s assets in the country

Business » Energy | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 14:56

Bulgaria Ranks Among Europe’s Best in Grid Balancing as Solar Storage Capacity Expands

Bulgaria has already begun storing solar energy in batteries through private investments

Business » Energy | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:09

Summer Chaos at Bulgarian Gas Stations

As summer travel peaks in Bulgaria at the start of August, many drivers have encountered unexpected difficulties at the pump

Business » Energy | August 11, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria