Death Toll in Kyiv Rises to 23 After Russian Missile and Drone Attack

World » UKRAINE | August 29, 2025, Friday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Death Toll in Kyiv Rises to 23 After Russian Missile and Drone Attack

The death toll from the large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on August 27–28 has risen to 23, including four children. At least 63 people were injured, with 35, including six children, remaining hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Among the young victims, three were aged 2, 14, and 17. The attack caused widespread damage, affecting 225 residential buildings in the capital, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Emergency crews continue their efforts to clear rubble from a five-storey building on Boryspilska Street in the Darnytskyi district, where at least three individuals may still be trapped, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Authorities emphasized the ongoing urgency as rescue operations progress amid the widespread destruction.

In a televised address, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, framing it as not only an assault on Ukraine and Europe but also a direct challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump and other international actors working toward peace. Zelensky stressed that the attacks demonstrate Russia’s continued commitment to war, targeting civilians, cities, and anyone advocating for peace. He called for stronger sanctions against Moscow and for measures against Russia’s trading partners to pressure the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian president criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for choosing military action over diplomatic engagement, highlighting that prior efforts to negotiate peace, including a potential bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, and a proposed trilateral meeting with Trump, have been undermined by the attacks. Zelensky underscored that Putin’s actions deliberately endanger children and civilians to avoid meaningful negotiations, urging the international community to respond decisively to Russian aggression.

The assault occurred just two weeks after Putin and Trump met in Alaska on August 15, amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. leader to broker a peace deal. Zelensky reminded the world that previous deadlines for Russia to halt hostilities, including one set by Trump on August 8, were ignored, leaving Kyiv and other cities exposed to further attacks. He called for immediate and strong measures to counter Moscow’s continued escalation and to uphold international peace and security.

