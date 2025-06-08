Tragedy in Karnobat Village: Woman Dies, Officers Gassed During Senior Home Evacuation

Society » INCIDENTS | August 29, 2025, Friday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Karnobat Village: Woman Dies, Officers Gassed During Senior Home Evacuation Photo: Stella Ivanova

A tragic incident occurred last night at a social home for the elderly in the Bulgarian village of Ognen, Karnobat municipality. Emergency services were alerted around 10:16 p.m. after reports of a fire at the facility. Upon arrival, first responders discovered no flames, but dense smoke, believed to have originated from a malfunctioning electrical panel in a warehouse storing new diapers.

The smoke prompted immediate action to ensure the safety of the residents. Two police officers from the Karnobat Regional Office assisted the staff in evacuating all 45 occupants of the home, which was operating at full capacity. The officers suffered minor smoke inhalation and were examined by medical personnel before being released to continue treatment at home.

Tragically, during the transfer of the residents to Karnobat Hospital, an 86-year-old woman from Burgas, the home’s longest-serving resident, passed away. Preliminary reports suggest that her death was caused by a heart attack. The remaining seniors were admitted to the hospital for monitoring and care.

In recognition of their efforts, the two police officers are set to be honored by Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov, director of the Burgas Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs, for their role in the swift evacuation and protection of the elderly residents.

