EU Chief to Tour Bulgaria’s Military Industry after Rheinmetall’s Announcement

Politics » DEFENSE | August 29, 2025, Friday // 09:04
Bulgaria: EU Chief to Tour Bulgaria’s Military Industry after Rheinmetall’s Announcement Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Bulgaria on Sunday, August 31, for talks with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. As part of her visit, the two leaders will tour VMZ-Sopot, the country’s largest state-owned defense company and the leading ammunition producer, the Commission announced.

The trip is intended to underline the EU’s commitment to supporting member states that share borders with Russia and Belarus. Von der Leyen is expected to hold discussions with Bulgarian officials and military representatives on Europe’s defense and security priorities at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Her visit comes shortly after the announcement that Rheinmetall, Europe’s biggest defense group, will establish two new production facilities in Bulgaria, one for gunpowder and another for shells. The billion-dollar investment, revealed earlier this week by GERB leader Boyko Borissov and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, is expected to be finalized with a contract in the coming three weeks. On Wednesday, President Rumen Radev attended the inauguration of Rheinmetall’s new factory in Lower Saxony, which is set to become the largest artillery shell production site in Europe.

The Commission also noted that von der Leyen’s tour of the EU’s eastern frontier countries begins tomorrow. Besides Bulgaria, her itinerary includes visits to Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, and Romania.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: von der leyen, Bulgaria, VMZ-Sopot

Related Articles:

High Housing Costs Deter Buyers in Bulgaria, Brokers Warn

High housing prices are increasingly discouraging potential buyers in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | September 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Raises Toll Fees Again: Second 10% Increase from September 1

From September 1, Bulgaria will implement the second stage of its planned toll fee increase for heavy vehicles

Society | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Government Drafts Law on Safety Rules for Risky Attraction

The Bulgarian government is preparing a dedicated law aimed at tightening control over amusement park services that carry potential risks

Business » Tourism | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors

Society » Health | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:30

Bulgaria and Romania Race for Rheinmetall Investment: Gunpowder Factories Set to Transform Both Countries

Gunpowder production and the manufacturing of NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells are set to begin in Bulgaria under two upcoming joint-venture agreements with German defense giant Rheinmetall

Novinite Insider » Features | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 08:49

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday with Storms

The weekend will begin with mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | August 29, 2025, Friday // 17:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Air Force Receives Final Modernized L-39ZA from AERO Vodochody

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE has successfully completed the general overhaul and partial modernization of four L-39ZA Albatros aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | August 29, 2025, Friday // 13:33

Bulgaria Begins Construction of NATO Base in Kabile to Strengthen Eastern Flank

The construction of a NATO military base near the village of Kabile in Yambol Province has officially begun

Politics » Defense | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:00

Bulgaria: Military Drone Found and Neutralized on Sozopol Beach

Early this morning, a military drone was found on Harmani beach in Sozopol, Bulgaria, stirring curiosity as there has been no official explanation about how it ended up there

Politics » Defense | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 12:19

Massive Military Convoy Crosses Bulgaria

From today until Thursday, Bulgaria will see the movement of NATO troops and military equipment across its territory

Politics » Defense | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:30

Uncertainty Surrounds Arrival of Remaining F-16 Jets in Bulgaria

There is currently no fixed timetable for the delivery of the remaining F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2025, Friday // 18:01

VMZ-Sopot and Rheinmetall to Jointly Produce NATO 155 mm Shells in Bulgaria

VMZ-Sopot, Bulgaria’s state-owned arms manufacturer, is set to partner with Rheinmetall

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2025, Friday // 12:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria