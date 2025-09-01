EU Chief to Tour Bulgaria’s Military Industry after Rheinmetall’s Announcement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Bulgaria on Sunday, August 31, for talks with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. As part of her visit, the two leaders will tour VMZ-Sopot, the country’s largest state-owned defense company and the leading ammunition producer, the Commission announced.

The trip is intended to underline the EU’s commitment to supporting member states that share borders with Russia and Belarus. Von der Leyen is expected to hold discussions with Bulgarian officials and military representatives on Europe’s defense and security priorities at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Her visit comes shortly after the announcement that Rheinmetall, Europe’s biggest defense group, will establish two new production facilities in Bulgaria, one for gunpowder and another for shells. The billion-dollar investment, revealed earlier this week by GERB leader Boyko Borissov and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, is expected to be finalized with a contract in the coming three weeks. On Wednesday, President Rumen Radev attended the inauguration of Rheinmetall’s new factory in Lower Saxony, which is set to become the largest artillery shell production site in Europe.

The Commission also noted that von der Leyen’s tour of the EU’s eastern frontier countries begins tomorrow. Besides Bulgaria, her itinerary includes visits to Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, and Romania.