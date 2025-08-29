Bulgaria’s First Immersive Art Museum Opens in Sofia

Sofia is now home to Bulgaria’s first immersive art museum, BGNES and BNR reported. The MINA Museum opened its doors in the capital, offering a new kind of cultural experience that blends art, science, and history through modern technology. Visitors step into a world of 360-degree projections, accompanied by specially composed soundtracks and a three-dimensional environment that transforms the way stories are told.

The concept was first developed in Romania, where the museum has already enjoyed considerable success. Over the past two years, MINA has drawn more than 700,000 visitors, establishing itself as a major attraction and setting the stage for its expansion abroad. With the Sofia opening, the project aims to bring the same captivating approach to Bulgarian audiences.

The museum in the capital will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, presenting a diverse program with multiple shows each week. Among the highlights is an immersive journey dedicated to one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Vincent van Gogh. Through vivid 360-degree projections and immersive sound design, the exhibition reimagines the painter’s emotional and expressive world, inviting the audience to experience his art in a completely new way.