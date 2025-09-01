Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead for Bulgaria

On Friday, August 29, Bulgaria will enjoy another warm and bright summer day. The skies will remain clear and sunny across the country, accompanied by an easterly breeze - generally light, though in the eastern regions it may strengthen to moderate intensity. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb by around three degrees compared to the previous day, settling firmly in the summer range of 30 to 34 degrees. Around Sofia, the maximum will reach roughly 32 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be dominated by sunshine. The wind will come from the east-northeast and be moderate in strength, bringing a sense of freshness despite the heat. The highest temperatures there will be near 29 degrees. Sea water temperatures remain pleasant at about 25 degrees, though swimming conditions will not be entirely calm: the sea state will be more agitated, with waves reaching up to 4 points on the Beaufort scale in certain spots.

In the mountain regions, conditions will likewise be sunny, with only a light easterly to southeasterly wind. Temperatures at higher elevations will be noticeably cooler than in the lowlands. At around 1200 meters, the maximum will reach approximately 25 degrees, while at 2000 meters it will be closer to 19 degrees - providing refreshing relief for hikers and visitors spending time in the high terrain.