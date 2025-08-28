President Radev: Germany is a Key Economic and Investment Partner, Dialogue at the Highest Level Strengthens Trust

President Rumen Radev underlined the importance of Germany as a strategic ally and Bulgaria’s leading economic and investment partner, following his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

The two heads of state held a private meeting at Bellevue Palace, after which they led plenary talks between their delegations. President Radev is on a working visit to Germany, where on Wednesday he took part in the inauguration of a high-tech plant of the German defense group Rheinmetall at the invitation of the company’s CEO Armin Papperger.

Focus on Investment and Cooperation

Discussions between the two presidents centered on expanding cooperation in energy, defense industry, high technologies, innovation, as well as broader issues on the EU agenda.

“Politics must also bring concrete, practical benefits,” President Radev emphasized, pointing to his institution’s efforts to attract foreign investment through active dialogue with German businesses. He cited the planned investment by Rheinmetall in Bulgaria as a success story and noted growing German interest in sectors such as aerospace, e-mobility, electronics, energy, and smart safety systems.

“The presidential institution has done its job in convincing Rheinmetall that investing in Bulgaria is worthwhile,” Radev said. Responding to questions about the guarantees behind the investment, he warned: “If the government does not do its homework, the project may at the very least face delays.”

New Investment Prospects

Radev also revealed that during this year’s Munich Security Conference he held talks with Germany’s Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) and with Aerotech, a supplier for Airbus. The company is expected to send a delegation to Bulgaria early next month to explore opportunities for establishing production in the country.

The president stressed that his institution would once again facilitate meetings with Bulgarian businesses and government representatives, expressing hope that such visits will be used effectively to secure investment rather than being turned into “PR campaigns for individual political leaders.”

Strong Bilateral Trade Ties

Germany remains Bulgaria’s largest foreign trade partner. In 2024, bilateral trade exceeded €12.3 billion, with Bulgarian exports to Germany including machinery, electronics, textiles, chemical products, and food. Imports from Germany consist mainly of automobiles, machinery, electronic components, chemicals, and consumer goods.

German foreign direct investment in Bulgaria totaled €4.1 billion as of January 2024, concentrated in the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, trade, electronics, and electrical engineering.

Strategic Partnership within Europe

The visit underscores Bulgaria’s efforts to strengthen economic, industrial, and political ties with Germany at a time of heightened European focus on defense cooperation, energy security, and technological innovation. Both presidents expressed confidence that closer collaboration will not only benefit bilateral relations but also reinforce the broader stability and competitiveness of the European Union.