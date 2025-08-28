Nikola Nikolov – "Paskal" Questioned for Hours in Sofia in Connection with the “Customs Affair”

Nikola Nikolov, better known as Paskal and indicted in the so-called “Customs Affair”, spent more than three and a half hours on Thursday at the Anti-Corruption Commission in Sofia. After leaving the building, he declined to answer any questions from the media.

Ongoing Investigative Actions

Nikolov was extradited from Serbia on Wednesday and was immediately taken into custody. Since then, investigative procedures have been ongoing, though officials have not disclosed details about the specific actions being carried out.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) that no official statement will be issued today. A decision is expected Friday on whether prosecutors will request permanent detention (“custody until trial”) or impose a lighter preventive measure such as house arrest or bail. If the prosecution requests detention, a hearing before the court is likely to be scheduled for Saturday.

Currently, Nikolov is being held at the National Investigative Service detention facility in Sofia under a prosecutorial order that allows detention of up to 72 hours.

The “Customs Affair”

The case, dubbed the “Customs Affair”, centers around allegations of a large-scale organized criminal group involving high-ranking officials from Bulgaria’s customs and law enforcement sectors.

Among those charged are:

Petya Bankova , the former director of the Customs Agency,

Stefan and Marin Dimitrov , prominent businessmen,

and Nikola Nikolov – Paskal.

The charges include trading in influence, smuggling, corruption, and other serious crimes.

Later, the investigation expanded to include former Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev, accused of participating in the same criminal network together with Bankova and the Dimitrov brothers.

Wider Implications

The case has attracted widespread attention in Bulgaria because it highlights alleged systemic corruption within state institutions responsible for customs and border control—sectors often linked to smuggling, tax fraud, and illicit trade. The arrests and extraditions are seen as part of a broader attempt by Bulgarian authorities to demonstrate progress in tackling high-level corruption, an issue closely monitored by the European Union.

If prosecutors pursue permanent detention, the upcoming court hearings will serve as an early indication of how aggressively the state intends to pursue charges against Nikolov and the broader network implicated in the affair.