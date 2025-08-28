Ursula von der Leyen to Tour EU’s Eastern Border – Visit to Bulgaria Included

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Ursula von der Leyen to Tour EU’s Eastern Border – Visit to Bulgaria Included

Starting Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will embark on a tour of the countries along the European Union’s eastern border. Her visit will cover Latvia, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania, the Commission announced.

The trip aims to highlight the EU’s support for member states on the frontline of challenges stemming from proximity to Russia and Belarus. Discussions will focus on security, defense, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Visit to Bulgaria

On Sunday, August 31, von der Leyen will arrive in Bulgaria, where she will meet Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. Together, they will visit the country’s leading state-owned defense enterprise and its largest ammunition production facility.

Tour Schedule

  • August 29 – Riga, Latvia: meeting with Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and visit to a drone manufacturing facility supported by the NextGenerationEU mechanism.

  • August 29 – Helsinki, Finland: talks with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on responses to Russia’s “shadow fleet” and threats to undersea infrastructure; working dinner with President Alexander Stubb.

  • August 30 – Estonia: meeting with Prime Minister Kristen Michal and discussions with Estonian defense forces and NATO.

  • August 31 – Poland: visit with Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the Belarusian border to review monitoring and protection operations.

  • September 1 – Lithuania: meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda and visit to the Belarus border to assess defense preparedness against hybrid and conventional threats.

  • September 1 – Romania: meetings with President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan; visit to the Ukrainian border to discuss EU–NATO cooperation on preventing, detecting, and deterring maritime and hybrid threats.

Von der Leyen’s tour comes amid growing concerns about hybrid attacks and the security of Europe’s borders, with a strong emphasis on collective defense and coordinated efforts among EU member states.

