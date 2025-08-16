Study Links COVID Vaccination to 200,000 Excess Deaths in Japan

A comprehensive new study by leading Japanese scientists has sparked heated debate after uncovering a troubling association between intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and unusually high excess mortality rates in Japan. The findings, published in the respected JMA Journal, suggest that the country’s unprecedented vaccine rollout may have coincided with one of the sharpest rises in unexplained deaths in decades.

The Numbers Behind the Alarming Trend

Japan, which administered the highest number of mRNA vaccine doses per capita in the world — averaging 3.6 doses per person — reported more than 210,000 deaths above expected levels during the 2022–2023 period. The study, which relies exclusively on official government data, shows a dramatic turnaround in mortality trends:

In 2020, excess mortality was negative at -1.67% , meaning fewer deaths than projected.

By 2022, it spiked to 7.55% .

In 2023, it remained alarmingly high at 5.76%.

What makes these numbers especially concerning, according to the researchers, is that only around 10% of the excess deaths could be explained by COVID-19 infections themselves.

“The sharp increase occurred immediately after the period of the most intensive vaccination and was observed across all age groups,” the authors write.

Who Is Behind the Study?

The authors are not fringe critics, but highly respected academics from prestigious Japanese institutions. Among them are Professor Hideki Kakeya of Tsukuba University and Professor Takayuki Miyazawa of the Institute for Animal-Human Coexistence Research in Kyoto. Their collaboration has brought new weight to growing international questions about the long-term safety and effectiveness of repeated mRNA vaccination.

Record Numbers of Compensation Claims

Supporting their findings are figures from Japan’s official vaccine injury compensation program. The government has already approved 8,432 cases of health damage compensation linked to COVID-19 vaccines — including 903 deaths. This is not just statistically unusual; researchers emphasize it is many times higher than all compensations granted for every other vaccine combined over the last 47 years in Japan.

The most serious adverse reactions include inflammatory heart conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that disproportionately affect young men. According to government data, men aged 20–30 face up to a 41-fold increased risk of myocarditis after a second dose of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine compared to normal background levels.

Immune System Alterations

Beyond acute side effects, the Japanese research team also points to concerning immunological changes in individuals receiving multiple doses. They observed that after the third dose, levels of a specific antibody subtype, IgG4, surged dramatically from 0.04% to 19.27%.

IgG4 antibodies are known to have immune-suppressive properties. While this mechanism can sometimes protect the body from overreacting, in this context it could instead lead to “immune tolerance” against the virus itself, reducing the effectiveness of the body’s natural defenses.

“This shift suggests that repeated vaccination may fundamentally alter immune responses in ways that are not yet fully understood,” warns Professor Miyazawa.

Voices from Abroad

The debate is not limited to Japan. In the United States, Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recently expressed similar concerns.

“Vaccines saved many lives, particularly among older populations,” Redfield acknowledged. “But for a healthy 30-year-old firefighter, the benefit is much less clear.” He also noted that the spike protein — generated by both infection and mRNA vaccination — may cause “long-lasting negative effects” in some people.

Other Possible Explanations

Despite their strong data, the Japanese researchers are cautious to note that vaccines may not be the sole factor. They highlight that excess mortality is a complex phenomenon and that alternative explanations must also be considered. International experts have identified several possible contributors:

Long-term complications from past COVID-19 infections (“long COVID”)

Overloaded healthcare systems , particularly during pandemic surges

Delayed medical care and diagnoses due to lockdown restrictions

Mental health strain, stress, and social isolation that indirectly worsen physical health

For example, the British Heart Foundation recently reported nearly 100,000 excess deaths from cardiovascular disease in England since 2022, many of them attributed to disruptions in care during the pandemic.

A Call for Deeper Investigation

What sets Japan apart, the researchers argue, is its unique vaccine profile. Unlike many countries where the population received a relatively uniform number of doses, Japan shows wide variation — with individuals receiving anywhere from zero to as many as eight doses. This makes Japan a valuable “natural laboratory” for studying the long-term impacts of repeated vaccination.

“Further large-scale studies are urgently needed to clarify the connection between intensive vaccination and excess mortality,” the authors conclude. “Only with better data can we develop more precise and age-appropriate vaccination strategies for future pandemics.”

Balancing Benefits and Risks

The researchers are careful not to dismiss vaccination entirely. They acknowledge that vaccines provided clear protection for elderly and high-risk populations, preventing severe illness and reducing hospital burden. However, they stress that public health authorities must weigh benefits against risks differently for each age group and health category, rather than applying blanket recommendations.

The study ultimately raises profound questions for both Japan and the global community: How many doses are too many? What are the unintended long-term effects of mRNA technology? And how should societies prepare for the next pandemic without repeating the same mistakes?