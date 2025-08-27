Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28

August 27, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28 pixabay.com

All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. During this time, Greek airspace will only remain open for emergency, humanitarian, and military operations.

Airlines have advised travelers with bookings for that day to reschedule or cancel their flights. Passengers are being notified by email and offered rebooking options or vouchers for future trips.

The strike is part of a nationwide 24-hour public sector protest, which will shut down state institutions and may also disrupt trains, ferries, and road transport.

According to NOVA TV's correspondent in Greece, Boyka Atanasova:

“This strike is widespread, affecting the public sector across many cities and islands. Travelers can expect significant disruptions, even on major highways. Tourists should plan carefully and avoid travel during the protest.”

Unless an agreement is reached between the government and air traffic controllers regarding the proposed disciplinary law, further strikes may follow.

