Bulgarian Doctor in Gaza: “The Genocide Continues, Everything Is Destroyed”

Business | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Doctor in Gaza: “The Genocide Continues, Everything Is Destroyed” hosny salah from Pixabay

Atrocities in Gaza are ongoing, and the genocide continues, said Dr. Milena Angelova-Chi, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist, in an interview with BNT’s “The Day Begins”.

Dr. Angelova-Chi is on a medical mission at Al-Nasr Hospital, which was struck on Monday in an attack that killed five journalists. The hospital has been hit multiple times during the conflict in Gaza.

She described the situation as apocalyptic:

“Yesterday I traveled by public bus to the hospital. Everything is destroyed. I wondered what goes through the minds of people passing through their homeland, where all you see are ruins and makeshift tents. Gaza now is only ruins. Everything is destroyed.”

According to her, all homes, farmland, hospitals, schools, water pipelines, and infrastructure have been bombed:

“Nothing is left. Every house is destroyed. Imagine your home being gone, having nowhere to go, living in a tent. That has been the life of people in Gaza for the past two years.”

In the hospital, most injuries are from gunfire or explosions. She stressed that malnutrition and weakened immunity are widespread.

Due to the blockade, medical care is nearly impossible: there are no instruments, supplies, medications, or functioning laboratories.

“Whatever you can imagine is missing—it truly is. Treatment is almost impossible,” Dr. Angelova-Chi concluded.

