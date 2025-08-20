Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for August 28–29 Concerts at Alexander Nevsky Square

Society » CULTURE | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for August 28–29 Concerts at Alexander Nevsky Square Jim Black from Pixabay

Temporary Traffic Restrictions for Concerts at Alexander Nevsky Square

The Sofia Municipality is introducing temporary traffic restrictions due to the major concerts on August 28 and 29 at Alexander Nevsky Square, featuring Sonya Yoncheva, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Vittorio Grigolo, and the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra.

Restrictions:

  • From 8:00 a.m. on August 27 to 8:00 a.m. on August 30, parking, stopping, and driving (except for vehicles servicing the event) will be prohibited in the parking area of Alexander Nevsky Square between Dunav St. and 11th August St.

  • From 8:00 a.m. on August 28 to midnight on August 29, no parking or driving will be allowed on the northeastern arc of the square, on Oborishte St. (between Alexander Nevsky Square and Vasil Levski Blvd.), and on Nikolay Gyaurov Square. The restriction does not apply to designated paid subscription parking.

  • From 8:00 a.m. on August 27 to 8:00 a.m. on August 30, vehicle access will be prohibited on 11th August St. (between the square and Moskovska St.), as well as on Alexander Nevsky Square (between Dunav St. and 11th August St.).

  • From 2:00 p.m. to midnight on August 28 and 29, the same restrictions will apply to Oborishte St. (between Alexander Nevsky Square and Vasil Levski Blvd.), to the square itself, and to 15th November St.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

'Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025': Young Artists Unite Bulgaria and China Through Art

A Bulgarian-Chinese cultural exhibition, featuring the works of young artists and their teachers, opened this week at the Union of Bulgarian Artists in Sofia

Society » Culture | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria Selects 'Tarika' as Oscar Entry for International Feature Film

“Tarika” has been officially chosen as Bulgaria’s submission for the “International Feature Film” category at the Oscars, the National Film Center (NFC) confirmed

Society » Culture | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 14:34

The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God

Society » Culture | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14

Theatre Night Returns to Bulgaria on November 15 with a Star-Studded Lineup

The 13th edition of the Theatre Night in Bulgaria is set for November 15, 2025, continuing a long-standing European tradition that celebrates theatre across the continent

Society » Culture | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 10:02

Gotse Delchev Ethno Jazz Concert Canceled Due to Flight Issues

An ethno jazz concert scheduled for Monday in Gotse Delchev, Southwest Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 11, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Dutch Collector Unveils Bulgaria’s Largest Outdoor Rugs Exhibition

Hundreds of admirers of traditional Bulgarian carpet craftsmanship gathered in the village of Iglika for the "Iglika Kilim Fest," a celebration that turned the local meadows into an open-air museum

Society » Culture | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria