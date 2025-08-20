Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for August 28–29 Concerts at Alexander Nevsky Square

The Sofia Municipality is introducing temporary traffic restrictions due to the major concerts on August 28 and 29 at Alexander Nevsky Square, featuring Sonya Yoncheva, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Vittorio Grigolo, and the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra.

Restrictions:

From 8:00 a.m. on August 27 to 8:00 a.m. on August 30, parking, stopping, and driving (except for vehicles servicing the event) will be prohibited in the parking area of Alexander Nevsky Square between Dunav St. and 11th August St.

From 8:00 a.m. on August 28 to midnight on August 29, no parking or driving will be allowed on the northeastern arc of the square, on Oborishte St. (between Alexander Nevsky Square and Vasil Levski Blvd.), and on Nikolay Gyaurov Square. The restriction does not apply to designated paid subscription parking.

From 8:00 a.m. on August 27 to 8:00 a.m. on August 30, vehicle access will be prohibited on 11th August St. (between the square and Moskovska St.), as well as on Alexander Nevsky Square (between Dunav St. and 11th August St.).