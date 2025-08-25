Sunny Wednesday Ahead: Warm Temperatures Up to 32°C, Calm Seas on the Black Sea Coast

Across the country:

The day will be mostly sunny. In the western and northern regions, some scattered high clouds are expected. A light to moderate east wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C, while in Sofia they will reach around 28°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain above the monthly average.

In the mountains:

The weather will be sunny with light to moderate winds from the north-northeast, shifting to north-northwest at the highest peaks. Maximum temperatures will be around 20°C at 1200 meters and about 14°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast:

It will be sunny with a mostly moderate east wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 24°C and 28°C. Sea water temperature will be 24–25°C, and wave height is expected at 2–3 Beaufort.

Astronomical data for Sofia: