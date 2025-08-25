Sunny Wednesday Ahead: Warm Temperatures Up to 32°C, Calm Seas on the Black Sea Coast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Sunny Wednesday Ahead: Warm Temperatures Up to 32°C, Calm Seas on the Black Sea Coast pixabay.com

Across the country:
The day will be mostly sunny. In the western and northern regions, some scattered high clouds are expected. A light to moderate east wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C, while in Sofia they will reach around 28°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain above the monthly average.

In the mountains:
The weather will be sunny with light to moderate winds from the north-northeast, shifting to north-northwest at the highest peaks. Maximum temperatures will be around 20°C at 1200 meters and about 14°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast:
It will be sunny with a mostly moderate east wind. Maximum temperatures will vary between 24°C and 28°C. Sea water temperature will be 24–25°C, and wave height is expected at 2–3 Beaufort.

Astronomical data for Sofia:

  • Sunrise: 06:46

  • Sunset: 20:09

  • Day length: 13 hours and 23 minutes

  • Moonrise: 10:59

  • Moonset: 21:45

  • Moon phase: four days after new moon

