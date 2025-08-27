Over 1.3 Million Bulgarians Traveled in Q2 2025, Tourism Up by 4.1%

Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28
In the second quarter of 2025, a total of 1.3 million Bulgarians aged 15 and above undertook trips, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. This marks a 4.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Domestic travel remained dominant, with 67.5% of travelers choosing destinations within Bulgaria. By contrast, 25.8% traveled abroad, while just 6.7% combined domestic and international trips.
The most active travelers were those aged 25–44, making up 36.3% of all tourists, or about 457,500 people.
Trends by age group show notable differences:
Domestic travel: The strongest preference for local tourism was among people aged 65+, with 73.2% traveling only within Bulgaria.
International travel: The highest share of trips abroad was recorded among those aged 45–64, at 28.4%.
The main motivation for travel was leisure and holidays, accounting for 50.6% of domestic trips and an even higher 83.5% of international ones.
Most Bulgarians preferred to organize their journeys independently. Nearly 1.6 million trips, or 83.3% of all personal travel, were arranged without the help of tour operators. Within Bulgaria, 91.3% of trips were made without prior reservations, compared to 58.8% for foreign destinations.
In terms of expenses, food took the largest share — 42.6% of domestic travel spending and 34.5% abroad.
The average spending per person on personal trips amounted to BGN 296.83 domestically and BGN 858.55 abroad. For business trips, the figures were BGN 280.95 within Bulgaria and BGN 1,234.39 abroad.
