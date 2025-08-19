Borissov Meets Rheinmetall CEO: Plans for Two Defense Plants in Bulgaria

GERB leader Boyko Borissov met in Düsseldorf with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger to discuss major defense investments in Bulgaria.

During the talks, it was revealed that within the next three weeks contracts will be finalized for the establishment of a joint venture between Rheinmetall and a Bulgarian company, paving the way for the construction of at least two new factories in Bulgaria.

“Together with Bulgaria, Rheinmetall will soon build at least two plants in the country. The first will produce artillery shells, but even more significant is our joint venture for gunpowder,” said Papperger, stressing that the total investment will exceed €1 billion.

Borissov outlined the scale of the projects, highlighting that the gunpowder plant alone will be as large as two German facilities, making it the biggest in Europe. He added that the site of the Vazov Engineering Works (VMZ) has been chosen for this massive project.

“The second plant will manufacture 155mm NATO-standard shells — crucial both for the Bulgarian army and for Europe. The target is to produce around 100,000 units,” Borissov emphasized.

