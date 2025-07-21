Bulgaria to Introduce School Phone Ban and Exam Reforms, Education Minister Announces

Society » EDUCATION | August 26, 2025, Tuesday // 11:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Introduce School Phone Ban and Exam Reforms, Education Minister Announces Alexa from Pixabay

The ban on mobile phone use in schools is expected to take effect as early as November, Education and Science Minister Krasimir Valchev announced yesterday in Burgas during the official opening of the renovated Tourism College building at Burgas State University “Prof. Dr. Assen Zlatarov.”

“Most likely, by November the ban on students using mobile phones in school will be enforced. This will happen after Parliament adopts the legislative amendments,” Valchev told reporters.

The minister explained that more than 20 amendments to the Pre-School and School Education Act are being prepared, with different provisions taking effect at different times. For example, specific programs will be developed to address issues such as language migration.

Major Changes to National Exams After 7th and 10th Grade

National external assessment in mathematics will undergo significant changes. According to Valchev, the 7th-grade exam will consist of 24 tasks, eight of which will include elements of natural sciences. In 10th grade, six out of 18 tasks will require applying basic science concepts.

“This will still be a mathematics exam, as all tasks will be mathematically based. However, some will also require applying knowledge from natural sciences. Students won’t need to memorize formulas or definitions beyond what is already in the curriculum — they’ll simply need to solve practical tasks,” Valchev explained.

Pay Raises for Regional Education Departments

During a meeting with staff from the Burgas Regional Education Directorate, joined by representatives from Yambol and Sliven, the minister also announced plans to raise salaries in these administrative structures.

“Regional directorates are the backbone of our education system — they see what happens on the ground and implement the policies we set. I will insist that staff salaries be increased, as they have lagged behind teachers’ pay in recent years,” Valchev stressed.

Focus on Practical Skills Over Memorization

Valchev urged regional authorities to push schools to shift away from rote learning and instead focus on building practical skills. “Teachers should embrace innovative teaching methods that motivate students to learn, with less formalism and more emphasis on real knowledge,” he said.

Oversight of schools, he added, should move away from “checking documents” toward evaluating the actual work with children. “When inspectors visit, they should assess how well the school engages with students and what effort is being invested, not just whether the paperwork is in order,” the minister insisted.

Support for Burgas State University

Valchev also praised Burgas State University for strengthening its reputation under Rector Prof. Dr. Hristo Bozov. “We want BSU to grow and attract more students, even though we are generally pursuing a policy of limiting admissions in economics, social sciences, and law,” he noted.

He also highlighted the strong cooperation between the university and the municipality. “Burgas Municipality is the most supportive of higher education in its region. Where local authorities are active partners, things move forward much better,” Valchev said./Novinite.bg

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Sofia Kindergarten Staff Face Penalties After Children Escape and Ride the Metro

Two children who left a Sofia kindergarten unsupervised have been safely located

Society » Education | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:15

Bulgaria Moves to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools and Overhaul Education System

The Bulgarian government has approved sweeping amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act

Society » Education | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Nursing and Midwifery Studies to Become Free in Bulgaria

The government has approved changes to the regulations on university admissions, declaring the “nurse” and “midwife” programs as protected specialties

Society » Education | June 6, 2025, Friday // 11:08

Dozens of Bulgarian Schools Linked to Pro-Russian Influence

Dozens of schools across Bulgaria have had ties to pro-Russian organizations or have taken part in initiatives supported by Russian institutions

Society » Education | May 23, 2025, Friday // 10:18

Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open This Summer: New Programs Support Families and Teachers

This summer marks a shift in how Sofia approaches care for its youngest citizens

Society » Education | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria