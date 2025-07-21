Bulgaria to Introduce School Phone Ban and Exam Reforms, Education Minister Announces

The ban on mobile phone use in schools is expected to take effect as early as November, Education and Science Minister Krasimir Valchev announced yesterday in Burgas during the official opening of the renovated Tourism College building at Burgas State University “Prof. Dr. Assen Zlatarov.”

“Most likely, by November the ban on students using mobile phones in school will be enforced. This will happen after Parliament adopts the legislative amendments,” Valchev told reporters.

The minister explained that more than 20 amendments to the Pre-School and School Education Act are being prepared, with different provisions taking effect at different times. For example, specific programs will be developed to address issues such as language migration.

Major Changes to National Exams After 7th and 10th Grade

National external assessment in mathematics will undergo significant changes. According to Valchev, the 7th-grade exam will consist of 24 tasks, eight of which will include elements of natural sciences. In 10th grade, six out of 18 tasks will require applying basic science concepts.

“This will still be a mathematics exam, as all tasks will be mathematically based. However, some will also require applying knowledge from natural sciences. Students won’t need to memorize formulas or definitions beyond what is already in the curriculum — they’ll simply need to solve practical tasks,” Valchev explained.

Pay Raises for Regional Education Departments

During a meeting with staff from the Burgas Regional Education Directorate, joined by representatives from Yambol and Sliven, the minister also announced plans to raise salaries in these administrative structures.

“Regional directorates are the backbone of our education system — they see what happens on the ground and implement the policies we set. I will insist that staff salaries be increased, as they have lagged behind teachers’ pay in recent years,” Valchev stressed.

Focus on Practical Skills Over Memorization

Valchev urged regional authorities to push schools to shift away from rote learning and instead focus on building practical skills. “Teachers should embrace innovative teaching methods that motivate students to learn, with less formalism and more emphasis on real knowledge,” he said.

Oversight of schools, he added, should move away from “checking documents” toward evaluating the actual work with children. “When inspectors visit, they should assess how well the school engages with students and what effort is being invested, not just whether the paperwork is in order,” the minister insisted.

Support for Burgas State University

Valchev also praised Burgas State University for strengthening its reputation under Rector Prof. Dr. Hristo Bozov. “We want BSU to grow and attract more students, even though we are generally pursuing a policy of limiting admissions in economics, social sciences, and law,” he noted.

He also highlighted the strong cooperation between the university and the municipality. “Burgas Municipality is the most supportive of higher education in its region. Where local authorities are active partners, things move forward much better,” Valchev said./Novinite.bg