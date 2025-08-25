Vucic Unveils Price Caps and Loan Relief Amid Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia

Bulgaria: Vucic Unveils Price Caps and Loan Relief Amid Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Official photo of the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić/ Photo Presidency: Dimitrije Goll Aleksandar Vučić

At the height of widespread anti-corruption protests in Serbia, where demonstrators are demanding early elections, President Aleksandar Vučić today unveiled a package of economic measures aimed at improving living standards for citizens.

The measures include a 20% cap on retail markups for nearly 3,000 essential goods sold in supermarkets, a 7.5% ceiling on interest rates for consumer loans, and a 0.5% reduction on mortgage loan interest rates.

To illustrate the scope of the initiative, Vučić presented 23 baskets of products to journalists. These include baby supplies, soap, toiletries, coffee, tea, soft drinks, rice, flour, semolina, eggs, dairy products, lard, meat, and processed meat products.

“Almost every one of these items will become significantly cheaper. No one will be able to play tricks anymore. For example, when it comes to boiled sausages—some made jokes that one brand disappears from the shelves, only to reappear with a new label at double the price. That is over! From now on, every product will have a maximum markup of 20%. There will be no more cheating the state—no way!” Vučić declared.

The president also announced that for Serbia’s poorest social groups, the cost of electricity and firewood will be reduced. He expects these measures to be formalized by government decree next week and come into effect from early September.

Vučić also addressed Interior Ministry claims that nearly 70,000 people joined the pro-government rallies titled “Citizens Against Blockades” across the country. He added that next Saturday similar gatherings will be organized in 100 cities, with over 100,000 participants expected.

Despite strong criticism from student movements and opposition leaders, Vučić reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue:

“I will continue to offer dialogue. With everyone who calls me Hitler, a murderer, a criminal, a mafioso, Satan, a monkey, insane… I’ve written down 75 such insults. And yet, even after all that, I am still ready to talk. That is my job. These are citizens of this country, and I must respect them.”

Finally, Vučić expressed gratitude to Russia’s ambassador in Belgrade, Aleksandr Bocan-Harčenko, who told a Russian news agency that the West was seeking to replace Vučić with someone more easily controlled by the European Union.

