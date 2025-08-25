Weather Forecast: Showers in Eastern Bulgaria Today, Temperatures Rising to 37°C by Sunday

Business | August 25, 2025, Monday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Showers in Eastern Bulgaria Today, Temperatures Rising to 37°C by Sunday

Today, many parts of the country will see rainfall, more significant across Eastern Bulgaria, where thunderstorms are also expected. In the afternoon, cloud cover over Northwestern Bulgaria will decrease, giving way to mostly sunny weather.

Winds will be moderate – northwesterly in most regions, while in Eastern Bulgaria they will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C: around 25°C in Sofia, 29°C in Plovdiv, and up to 27°C in Varna and Burgas.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with occasional showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Winds will be moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 27°C, while seawater will stay pleasantly warm at about 25–26°C.

In the mountains, significant cloud cover is expected along with short rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate to strong from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach about 18°C at 1200 m elevation and around 12°C at 2000 m.

Climatologist Georgi Rachev reassured that there is no reason for concern: “Summer continues. Temperatures will not collapse; we will not suddenly plunge into cold and freeze.” He noted that Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will bring fresh and pleasant weather.

Tomorrow is expected to bring more sunshine, with only a low chance of showers in the afternoon. Toward the end of the week, the forecast is for mostly sunny and stable weather, with temperatures gradually rising. By Sunday, highs could reach 37°C, bringing back the feeling of a true summer.

 
 
 
