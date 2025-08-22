Hoteliers in Sunny Beach Consider Protesting Over Poor Infrastructure

Hoteliers in Sunny Beach, one of Bulgaria’s largest seaside resorts with a 75% state presence, are considering staging a protest due to ongoing infrastructure issues and a perceived lack of law and order. econ.bg

According to the deputy chair of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Veselin Nalbantov, individuals using horse-drawn vehicles in pedestrian areas, along with electric scooters and ATVs, are causing chaos in the resort. There are also rising safety concerns, especially given recent serious incidents—including pedestrian accidents and even a child’s death near Nessebar.

Discussions may be held shortly with the relevant ministry to address these issues and restore calm in the resort. Meanwhile, the hotel industry has pressed for government investments to improve infrastructure, citing repeated problems that remain unresolved year after year