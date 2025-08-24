Daytime Traffic Restrictions Imposed on Zlatograd – Xanthi Route Amid Renovations

Starting today, August 25, and continuing until September 13, traffic through the Zlatograd – Xanthi border crossing will be temporarily restricted because of road repair works on the Greek side of the route.

According to the announced schedule, traffic from the border crossing toward the city of Xanthi will be suspended every day from Monday to Saturday, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. On Sundays, however, there will be no restrictions, and vehicles will be able to pass freely.

Additionally, passage will remain open and unrestricted during the evening and night hours, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., giving travelers the opportunity to plan their trips around the times when the road is accessible.

The Border Police further remind travelers that at the nearby crossings of Makaza and Ivaylovgrad, passage is allowed only for passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tons.