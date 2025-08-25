Doctors’ Union: The BGN 2.90 Fee for a Medical Consultation is like for a Street Musician

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Doctors’ Union: The BGN 2.90 Fee for a Medical Consultation is like for a Street Musician Pixabay

The current patient fee for a medical consultation has lost its purpose and no longer serves its intended functions, according to Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) chairman Dr. Nikolay Brunzalov. Speaking on bTV, he noted that the charge has remained frozen at BGN 2.90 for years, while pensioners pay just BGN 1.

Earlier this week Brunzalov suggested that the fee should either be scrapped or increased. Today, appearing on Nova TV, he clarified that he had been misunderstood: “I never called for its abolition. What I said is that it has been so devalued over the past 15 years that it no longer makes sense,” he explained.

According to him, the fee should serve two purposes – to provide additional funding for healthcare facilities and to discourage overuse of medical services. “In its current form, it does neither. Imagine a doctor who examines a patient, prescribes medication, and in return receives just one lev – it’s like a street musician playing for coins,” Brunzalov said.

He also warned about practical problems once the fee is officially converted into euros. “The fee will be 51 eurocents. A patient pays 20 leva, and the doctor must return change in euros and cents. Is this what medical practice has come to – petty cashier’s work?”

The BMA proposes linking the fee to the minimum wage, setting it at 1% – currently BGN 10.77. “This way, it will update automatically and won’t demean doctors’ work. We’re ready to negotiate so past mistakes, when it was fixed in levs, aren’t repeated,” Brunzalov added.

He also reminded that large groups are exempt – children, people with chronic illnesses, and those meeting disability or social criteria. “This is social policy, but it comes at the expense of doctors’ labor. In the digital age, hanging exemption lists on clinic doors is absurd,” he said.

The issue comes as Bulgarians continue to top the EU ranking for out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Meanwhile, the NHIF is running an unprecedented deficit, already exceeding BGN 400 million this month following the removal of spending caps.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Domestic

Eurostat: People with Disabilities in Bulgaria Face the Harshest Living Conditions in the EU

People with disabilities in Bulgaria face the most severe difficulties in the entire European Union, alongside Greece

Politics » Domestic | August 25, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Brussels Issues Unofficial Warning: Euro Adoption May Be Halted if Referendum Proceeds

Brussels has unofficially warned Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova that the country’s euro adoption process could be suspended, according to BGNES, citing Nova TV.

Politics » Domestic | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:56

Borissov Loses Patience: Political Bargaining Over Key Positions and Budget 2025

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.

Politics » Domestic | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:26

Toll Cameras in Bulgaria Now Track Speeding Violations

Bulgaria’s toll system now has the technical capability to track average vehicle speeds, as announced by the National Toll Management following a meeting with Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova.

Politics » Domestic | October 25, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Over 1.6 Million Bulgarians Earn Below Living Wage

The income required to cover living expenses for a working individual and a three-member family with a child under 14 has remained almost unchanged compared to June, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CI

Politics » Domestic | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:19

Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.

Politics » Domestic | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria