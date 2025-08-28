Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly, while related sectors expand this figure to more than 120,000 individuals whose livelihoods depend on mining activities. According to Eng. Dragomir Draganov, chairman of the Bulgarian Mining and Geological Chamber, the industry contributes roughly 5% of the country’s gross domestic product, highlighting its significant role in the national economy.

In terms of labor productivity, miners outperform even software specialists. The added value per employee in mining reaches 102,000 leva, nearly double the national average of 52,000 leva. This positions the sector ahead of processing, IT, research, and other industries, with only the energy sector surpassing it. The high productivity translates into attractive compensation: in 2024, the average annual salary for mining employees was 33,884 leva, approximately 30% above the national average. When including insurance and social benefits, employers’ costs exceed 47,000 leva per employee annually, ranking among the highest in Bulgaria.

Concession payments by mining companies rose 6% last year, reaching 140.5 million leva, while total mineral extraction amounted to 115 million tons. Kremena Dedelyanova, chairwoman of the Scientific and Technical Union of Mining, Geology, and Metallurgy, noted that the extracted raw materials were valued at 4.1 billion leva, growing steadily by 4% per year. However, the quality of deposits is declining, with the useful component’s concentration falling, giving the reserves a horizon extending to 2040. Nikolay Valkanov, honorary chairman of the Bulgarian Mining and Mineral Resources Corporation, stressed the urgency of reviving uranium extraction and initiating mining of tungsten and manganese. He also highlighted the potential for energy production from uranium, which remains underutilized in Bulgaria.

Valkanov called for legislative reforms to enable a new phase of mining activity, arguing that Bulgaria possesses valuable reserves that could be tapped sustainably. Supporting the industry, Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov confirmed that energy subsidies would continue. These are aligned with EU directives allowing state support to cover up to 50% of electricity costs for energy-intensive enterprises, capped at half of a company’s annual electricity consumption. The European Commission will be asked to approve subsidies over a three-year period.

During the conference, several industry awards were distributed. “Elatsite-Med” was recognized for safe working conditions and zero injuries, and its executive director, Eng. Dragomir Draganov, received an award marking the company’s 50th anniversary. Additionally, “Minstroy Holding” was honored as a socially responsible company, with the award presented to Nikolay Valkanov, chairman of the board and owner. These accolades reflect both operational excellence and commitment to corporate responsibility within Bulgaria’s mining sector.