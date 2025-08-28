Bulgaria Secures 250 Million-Euro Loan to Fund Social and Education Programs

Politics | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures 250 Million-Euro Loan to Fund Social and Education Programs

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a new loan of 250 million euros. This decision formalizes a Framework Loan Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB). The agreement is part of the co-financing mechanism for programs supported by the European Social Fund Plus during the 2021–2027 programming period.

The Framework Loan Agreement was initially signed by correspondence on June 2, 2025, in Paris and again on June 25, 2025, in Sofia. With the government decision, the agreement is now being proposed for ratification by the National Assembly. Its conclusion is in accordance with Article 70, paragraph 4 of the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2025.

The loan aims to support projects in social services, education, and human resources. It will provide part of the national co-financing required for programs such as “Human Resources Development 2021–2027” and “Education 2021–2027.” By securing these resources, the agreement is expected to help ensure the successful implementation of these programs and the achievement of their goals.

The press office of the Zhelyazkov Cabinet highlighted that the Council of Europe Development Bank, founded in 1956, is Europe’s oldest international financial institution. Its mission is to promote social cohesion, uphold the rule of law, and support human rights across the continent. Bulgaria has been a member of the bank since 1994, actively participating in its initiatives and programs.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: loan, Bulgaria, Framework

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and Romania Race for Rheinmetall Investment: Gunpowder Factories Set to Transform Both Countries

Gunpowder production and the manufacturing of NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells are set to begin in Bulgaria under two upcoming joint-venture agreements with German defense giant Rheinmetall

Novinite Insider » Features | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors

Society » Health | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday with Storms

The weekend will begin with mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | August 29, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Bulgaria Welcomes Keanu Reeves for a New Movie!

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to arrive in Bulgaria to shoot a new, yet-to-be-titled film

Society | August 29, 2025, Friday // 15:27

'Revival' Calls for Demonstration Against EC President’s Bulgarian Visit

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing political party “Revival,” has called for a protest against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Bulgaria

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 12:35

Bulgaria Approves Lower Natural Gas Price for September, Down 2.5%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a lower natural gas price for September, setting it at 60.52 leva per megawatt hour (MWh), or 30.94 euros/MWh

Business » Energy | August 29, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian President Radev Confirms Miroslav Rashkov as Interior Ministry Secretary General

President Rumen Radev has officially appointed Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov as Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 14:54

Bulgarian Air Force Receives Final Modernized L-39ZA from AERO Vodochody

AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE has successfully completed the general overhaul and partial modernization of four L-39ZA Albatros aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | August 29, 2025, Friday // 13:33

'Revival' Calls for Demonstration Against EC President’s Bulgarian Visit

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing political party “Revival,” has called for a protest against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Bulgaria

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 12:35

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Joins Istanbul Rally Supporting Imprisoned Opposition Mayors

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev attended an opposition rally in Istanbul, showing support for the detained mayors of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP)

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 11:09

EU Chief to Tour Bulgaria’s Military Industry after Rheinmetall’s Announcement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Bulgaria on Sunday, August 31

Politics » Defense | August 29, 2025, Friday // 09:04

President Radev: Germany is a Key Economic and Investment Partner, Dialogue at the Highest Level Strengthens Trust

President Rumen Radev underlined the importance of Germany as a strategic ally and Bulgaria’s leading economic and investment partner, following his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

Politics » Diplomacy | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 15:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria