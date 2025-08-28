Bulgaria Secures 250 Million-Euro Loan to Fund Social and Education Programs

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a new loan of 250 million euros. This decision formalizes a Framework Loan Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB). The agreement is part of the co-financing mechanism for programs supported by the European Social Fund Plus during the 2021–2027 programming period.

The Framework Loan Agreement was initially signed by correspondence on June 2, 2025, in Paris and again on June 25, 2025, in Sofia. With the government decision, the agreement is now being proposed for ratification by the National Assembly. Its conclusion is in accordance with Article 70, paragraph 4 of the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2025.

The loan aims to support projects in social services, education, and human resources. It will provide part of the national co-financing required for programs such as “Human Resources Development 2021–2027” and “Education 2021–2027.” By securing these resources, the agreement is expected to help ensure the successful implementation of these programs and the achievement of their goals.

The press office of the Zhelyazkov Cabinet highlighted that the Council of Europe Development Bank, founded in 1956, is Europe’s oldest international financial institution. Its mission is to promote social cohesion, uphold the rule of law, and support human rights across the continent. Bulgaria has been a member of the bank since 1994, actively participating in its initiatives and programs.