Bulgarians Lead the EU in Financial Dissatisfaction Despite Short Working Hours

Business | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Lead the EU in Financial Dissatisfaction Despite Short Working Hours Photo: Stella Ivanova

Eurostat data reveal that Bulgarians are the least satisfied in the EU with their personal financial situation. While citizens in the Netherlands and Finland report the highest satisfaction levels, averaging 7.6 out of 10, Bulgarians, along with Greeks and Croatians, remain at the bottom. Overall, EU residents rate their financial situation at 6.6 points on average, slightly below the general life satisfaction score of 7.1. In Bulgaria, the average self-assessed satisfaction with income is just 4.6, compared to 5.3 in Greece, 5.7 in Croatia, and 5.8 in Slovakia. Sweden and Austria also report high financial satisfaction, at 7.4 and 7.3 points respectively.

Interestingly, the Eurostat statistics also highlight work patterns across the EU. Bulgarians are among the least likely to work long hours. In 2024, only 0.4% of employed Bulgarians aged 20-64 worked more than the standard 40-hour week, defined as 49 hours or more. This is far below the EU average and places Bulgaria at the bottom alongside Latvia (1%) and Lithuania (1.4%). The highest shares of long-hour workers are in Greece (12.4%), Cyprus (10%), and France (9.9%).

The data indicate a steady decrease in extended working hours across the EU over the past decade: from 9.8% in 2014 to 8.4% in 2019, down to 6.6% in 2024. While Bulgarians report low engagement in overtime work, they remain the most dissatisfied financially, suggesting that limited working hours do not necessarily translate into higher perceived income satisfaction. The contrast between financial discontent and minimal overtime highlights structural and economic factors that continue to challenge Bulgarian households.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, EU, financial

Related Articles:

Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing

Business » Tourism | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records Steepest Industrial Decline in the EU, But Economy Still Grows

Bulgaria has registered the sharpest drop in industrial output among all EU member states

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:00

Eurostat: People with Disabilities in Bulgaria Face the Harshest Living Conditions in the EU

People with disabilities in Bulgaria face the most severe difficulties in the entire European Union, alongside Greece

Politics » Domestic | August 25, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Bulgarians Abroad Send Nearly 4.5 Million Euros Daily to Homeland

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy through remittances

Society | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Approves Lower Natural Gas Price for September, Down 2.5%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a lower natural gas price for September, setting it at 60.52 leva per megawatt hour (MWh), or 30.94 euros/MWh

Business » Energy | August 29, 2025, Friday // 10:00

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront

Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:50

Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

How the Online Casino World Continues to Boom

The global online casino industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:13

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend

Business » Tourism | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgarian Honey Yields Plummet as Beekeepers Warn of Sector’s Decline

Beekeepers across Bulgaria report that honey yields this year are expected to drop by nearly half compared to 2023

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria