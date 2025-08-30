Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend. According to Professor Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, a family of four can currently spend a week at the coast with breakfast and dinner included for around 2,400 leva. By the end of August, he predicts this figure could drop to 1,700 leva, and by September, it may fall further to approximately 1,250 leva.

Draganov noted that Bulgarian tourists increasingly seek luxury accommodations, favoring four- and five-star hotels. He also highlighted that Bulgaria is unlikely to fully recover the pre-pandemic German tourist market and emphasized the need for new tourism products and services to attract visitors in existing markets.

On the topic of hotel pricing amid the upcoming euro adoption, Draganov stressed that price increases must be justified by real improvements. A modest 2–3% increase is reasonable, but it should reflect tangible changes, such as new mattresses, upgraded room technology, or renovated facilities, rather than cosmetic updates like fresh paint.

Krasimira Stoyanova, director of “Albena Tour,” offered additional insights, noting that prices this year rose by 44% for German tourists and 14% for Bulgarian visitors. She confirmed that starting September 6, rates will drop for the low season. In September, park hotels will offer rooms from 50 leva with breakfast or 80 leva for all-inclusive packages, though prices in other coastal hotels remain roughly two to three times higher.

Overall, seasonal adjustments and targeted pricing strategies are expected to make the end of the summer more affordable for tourists while encouraging the continued development of competitive offerings along Bulgaria’s coast.