Bulgarian Honey Yields Plummet as Beekeepers Warn of Sector’s Decline

Beekeepers across Bulgaria report that honey yields this year are expected to drop by nearly half compared to 2023, with losses estimated at around 40–50%. The main reasons are unfavorable weather and the lasting effects of high winter bee mortality. Despite the reduced harvest, wholesale purchase prices remain stagnant, leaving the sector in a precarious position.

In Dobrudja, there was no spring honey at all. “The weather has shifted drastically. Spring was unusually cold, the acacia never bloomed in our area, and the linden barely flowered. Whatever the bees collected, they consumed themselves. Only now are we starting to get small amounts from mixed blooms,” explained beekeeper Maria Kostadinova.

Summer conditions have been just as challenging. “High temperatures and prolonged heat prevent plants from secreting nectar the way they should,” added beekeeper Polina Mihova. While winter losses in Dobrudja were within normal ranges, many other regions faced devastating mortality rates of up to 80–90%, raising concerns about the future of the industry.

Under normal circumstances, a single colony can yield up to 40 kilograms of honey. This year, however, expectations are far below average. “When the season is over, I believe we will be down by 40–50% overall,” Mihova estimated. Such shortages are bound to drive up retail prices, but beekeepers say increases will be minimal to avoid losing loyal customers. “We will have to raise prices slightly, simply to stay afloat,” said Kostadinova. Mihova agreed, stressing that expenses have not decreased: “It is natural for honey prices to rise. We do not want to take advantage of inflation, but this is the reality.”

For larger producers, however, the situation is even more complex. The wholesale price has stagnated at around 4 leva per kilogram for years, far below sustainable levels. Lyubomir Lyubenov, who manages three apiaries with 300 hives, said he cannot afford to sell his production directly to consumers. “A fair price should be at least 5.50 to 6 leva, but this is nearly impossible with foreign honey imports pushing the market down,” he stated.

Lyubenov is skeptical that either retail sales or cooperative efforts can salvage the sector. “I see the business shrinking. Big players will remain, imports will continue, and Bulgarian production will inevitably decline,” he remarked. Asked if this would ultimately destroy local honey production, he answered bluntly: “In today’s global world, who really cares? Nobody cares about Bulgarian honey.”

According to him, consumers could play a role, but data shows otherwise – honey consumption in Bulgaria is among the lowest in Europe. “Retail sales cannot compensate for the bigger problems. That is the harsh truth,” he concluded.