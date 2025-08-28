Bulgarian Concessionaires Comply with Dual Pricing, Tourists Split on Paying in Euros

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront
Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria
Most concessionaires along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast have already complied with the requirement to display prices for umbrellas and sunbeds in both levs and euros. On Kraimorie beach, for example, boards with the updated rates are visible at each entrance.
Concessionaire Nikolay Dimitrov explained that the tariffs are set in advance and cannot be altered. “Our prices are fixed. You can see that they haven’t been rounded up – 4 euros and 9 cents, 12.78 euros. We are not allowed to adjust them because they are determined by contract,” he told BNT.
Although the euro is not yet legal tender in Bulgaria, many foreign visitors prefer to pay in the European currency. The difficulty comes with giving back change. “We don’t have euro cents available. We will need to secure them starting next year. For now, if someone pays in euros, we return the balance in levs,” Dimitrov added.
The dual pricing system is also visible in the restaurants along the beaches. Receipts are issued with amounts shown in both currencies. “When foreigners come, they prefer to pay in euros,” said beach restaurant owner Nina Baeva.
Some Bulgarian holidaymakers, however, have noticed a different tendency – prices rising ahead of the euro’s official introduction. “I don’t know whether it’s speculation or something else, but things aren’t looking good,” commented customer Petko Stoynov.
Restaurant owners reject the claim that they are deliberately pushing prices upward. At the same time, they admit that meeting the new requirements has been costly. “When we have menus with photos, we can’t just shift the numbers. We have to add the euro prices next to those in levs. It doesn’t look good, it covers the dishes. Printing one such menu costs 100 levs, and a restaurant needs at least 12 of them,” said restaurateur Maya Pepelyankova.
Looking ahead, business owners are already discussing how to handle rounding once the euro becomes official. In most cases, this is expected to be upward. For customers, this fuels worries about further price hikes, but for many in the sector, it seems like an unavoidable adjustment on the path to adopting the common currency.
All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.
In the second quarter of 2025, a total of 1.
The Shabla Lighthouse, one of Bulgaria’s maritime landmarks, has officially taken on a new role as a tourist attraction
Starting today, August 25, and continuing until September 13, traffic through the Zlatograd – Xanthi border crossing will be temporarily restricted because of road repair works on the Greek side of the route.
At the height of August, signs already suggest a strong summer season for Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea resorts
Greek tourists continue to show a steady interest in Bulgaria, with travel combining both leisure and religious motives
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink