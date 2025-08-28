Bulgarian Concessionaires Comply with Dual Pricing, Tourists Split on Paying in Euros

Business » TOURISM | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Concessionaires Comply with Dual Pricing, Tourists Split on Paying in Euros

Most concessionaires along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast have already complied with the requirement to display prices for umbrellas and sunbeds in both levs and euros. On Kraimorie beach, for example, boards with the updated rates are visible at each entrance.

Concessionaire Nikolay Dimitrov explained that the tariffs are set in advance and cannot be altered. “Our prices are fixed. You can see that they haven’t been rounded up – 4 euros and 9 cents, 12.78 euros. We are not allowed to adjust them because they are determined by contract,” he told BNT.

Although the euro is not yet legal tender in Bulgaria, many foreign visitors prefer to pay in the European currency. The difficulty comes with giving back change. “We don’t have euro cents available. We will need to secure them starting next year. For now, if someone pays in euros, we return the balance in levs,” Dimitrov added.

The dual pricing system is also visible in the restaurants along the beaches. Receipts are issued with amounts shown in both currencies. “When foreigners come, they prefer to pay in euros,” said beach restaurant owner Nina Baeva.

Some Bulgarian holidaymakers, however, have noticed a different tendency – prices rising ahead of the euro’s official introduction. “I don’t know whether it’s speculation or something else, but things aren’t looking good,” commented customer Petko Stoynov.

Restaurant owners reject the claim that they are deliberately pushing prices upward. At the same time, they admit that meeting the new requirements has been costly. “When we have menus with photos, we can’t just shift the numbers. We have to add the euro prices next to those in levs. It doesn’t look good, it covers the dishes. Printing one such menu costs 100 levs, and a restaurant needs at least 12 of them,” said restaurateur Maya Pepelyankova.

Looking ahead, business owners are already discussing how to handle rounding once the euro becomes official. In most cases, this is expected to be upward. For customers, this fuels worries about further price hikes, but for many in the sector, it seems like an unavoidable adjustment on the path to adopting the common currency.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Black Sea, concessionaires

Related Articles:

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront

Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Secures 250 Million-Euro Loan to Fund Social and Education Programs

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a new loan of 250 million euros

Politics | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend

Business » Tourism | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Honey Yields Plummet as Beekeepers Warn of Sector’s Decline

Beekeepers across Bulgaria report that honey yields this year are expected to drop by nearly half compared to 2023

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:31

Bulgaria Records Steepest Industrial Decline in the EU, But Economy Still Grows

Bulgaria has registered the sharpest drop in industrial output among all EU member states

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Tourist Alert: Flights in Greece Canceled Due to Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike on August 28

All passenger flights in Greece will be canceled on August 28 as air traffic controllers stage a four-hour strike from 9:30 a.

Business » Tourism | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

Over 1.3 Million Bulgarians Traveled in Q2 2025, Tourism Up by 4.1%

In the second quarter of 2025, a total of 1.

Business » Tourism | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Shabla Lighthouse Opens Doors to Tourists with Growing Interest

The Shabla Lighthouse, one of Bulgaria’s maritime landmarks, has officially taken on a new role as a tourist attraction

Business » Tourism | August 26, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Daytime Traffic Restrictions Imposed on Zlatograd – Xanthi Route Amid Renovations

Starting today, August 25, and continuing until September 13, traffic through the Zlatograd – Xanthi border crossing will be temporarily restricted because of road repair works on the Greek side of the route.

Business » Tourism | August 25, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Bulgaria's Albena Resort Sees 44% Surge in German Tourists While Maintaining 'No More Hotels' Policy

At the height of August, signs already suggest a strong summer season for Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea resorts

Business » Tourism | August 24, 2025, Sunday // 09:30

Greeks Boost Travel to Bulgaria with Spa, Ski, and Religious Tourism

Greek tourists continue to show a steady interest in Bulgaria, with travel combining both leisure and religious motives

Business » Tourism | August 22, 2025, Friday // 08:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria