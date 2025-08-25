Shabla Lighthouse Opens Doors to Tourists with Growing Interest

The Shabla Lighthouse, one of Bulgaria’s maritime landmarks, has officially taken on a new role as a tourist attraction. Managed by the Navy, the site had traditionally been opened to the public only once a year. This summer, however, thanks to an initiative by municipal councilors, the lighthouse welcomed visitors on four separate Open Days. More than 2,000 Bulgarians and foreign tourists took the opportunity to step inside the 32-meter tower, according to a report by Trud.

The lighthouse has been a guardian of the Black Sea coast since 1856, when it was first put into service. Its white light, visible up to 17 miles away, has long warned ships of the dangerous underwater reef and shallow waters in the area. Today, those who enter the building can explore an exhibition featuring old photographs, the original lighthouse head, and maritime equipment once used by keepers. Visitors are also able to climb to the first-floor balcony, where the sea opens up in wide panoramic views.

In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve and strengthen the structure. In 2022, the lighthouse underwent repairs that included repainting and reinforcing its foundations. Residents of Shabla note that public interest in the site remains strong and hope that the expanded visiting opportunities will continue in future tourist seasons.

Local tourism has also shown promising results. “The season started quietly, but since early August the establishments and recreation centers, with fewer than 2,000 available beds, have been filled,” explained Shabla Mayor Mariyan Zhechev. He added that the main visitors are Bulgarians, followed by guests from Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany. The municipality expects to reach a similar level of activity as last year, with around 50,000 overnight stays.

Unlike many other seaside destinations, Shabla has largely been spared from the wave of large-scale construction. This has allowed it to maintain a calmer atmosphere that appeals to families with small children, who are drawn by the wide, quiet beaches and the lack of overcrowding. Combined with the cultural value of the lighthouse, these conditions are helping the town strengthen its position as a northern Black Sea destination that offers both history and tranquility.