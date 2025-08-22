Nikola Burgazliev Remains in Custody After Sunny Beach ATV Tragedy

Bulgaria: Nikola Burgazliev Remains in Custody After Sunny Beach ATV Tragedy

The Burgas District Court has imposed the strictest measure of "detention in custody" on 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who on August 14 struck five pedestrians, including three children, with an ATV on a sidewalk in Sunny Beach. The decision is final and took effect immediately, receiving applause from those present.

The prosecution has indicated that the charges against Burgazliev will be reclassified following the issuance of the official medical reports on the victims’ conditions. Prosecutor Hristo Kolev explained that the new charges may include causing grievous bodily harm or causing death. If convicted of the most serious charge, Burgazliev faces 15 to 20 years in prison.

Kolev confirmed that alcohol and drug tests were carried out immediately after the incident, with the alcohol sample taken at the scene and the drug sample at the Nessebar police station. A DNA examination verified that the person who provided the drug sample was indeed Burgazliev. The samples have been sent to the Military Medical Academy, but results are still pending.

Burgazliev’s lawyer, Galina Koleva, emphasized that she and the defense team were present when the samples were taken. She also highlighted a technical malfunction in the ATV, arguing that the vehicle was unfit for rental.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution described Burgazliev as extremely arrogant and irresponsible, despite his claims that he possessed the necessary skills to operate the electric ATV. Burgazliev, however, expressed regret and stated that he is more concerned about the victims than himself. He also explained the security camera footage showing him driving in the oncoming lane, saying that the parking lot from which the ATV was rented is located there and he had no time to react.

In light of the severe injuries, including the ongoing coma of 35-year-old mother Hristina and her four-year-old son, the prosecution is expected to reclassify the original charge of causing moderate bodily harm to causing serious bodily harm. The investigation has been assigned to the National Investigation Service by order of Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

Outside the courthouse, peaceful protests were held by relatives and friends of the victims demanding a fair and strict trial. Similar demonstrations took place in Sofia and Plovdiv, reflecting the public’s call for justice. The case continues to draw national attention due to the severity of the incident and the conditions of the injured victims.

