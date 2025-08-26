Bulgarians Allocate Most of Their Budget to Food Amid Rising Prices

In the second quarter of 2025, the average household expenditure per member in Bulgaria reached slightly over 3,150 leva per quarter. According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), more than 30 percent of these expenses are allocated to food and non-alcoholic beverages, making it the largest spending category for Bulgarian households.

Comparing expenditures by category to the same period in 2024, the NSI reports notable changes. Spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose from 835 to 951 leva, a 13.9 percent increase. Alcoholic beverages and cigarettes also saw a sharp increase from 109 to 130 leva, up 18.5 percent. Expenditures on clothing and footwear grew only slightly, from 112 to 113 leva, while housing costs - including water, electricity, heating, furnishings, and home maintenance - increased from 397 to 463 leva, up 16.7 percent.

Healthcare expenses decreased from 181 to 167 leva per person, a decline of 7.9 percent, while spending on transport and communications rose from 325 to 349 leva, an increase of 7.4 percent. The largest growth was observed in leisure, cultural recreation, and education, which jumped from 170 to 204 leva, or 19.8 percent, closely followed by taxes and social security contributions, which rose from 418 to 500 leva, up 19.5 percent.

In terms of consumption patterns, Bulgarians are eating more vegetables, fruits, meat, and yogurt, but less cheese and oil. Average vegetable consumption per person increased by 800 grams to 21 kilograms, while fruit consumption rose by nearly half a kilogram to almost 12.5 kilograms. Meat and yogurt consumption also grew by over half a kilogram per person. Meanwhile, cheese consumption fell by around 200 grams, and the intake of oil decreased. Consumption of meat products and potatoes remained stable. It is important to note that these figures reflect household consumption at home and exclude dining out.

Food remains the largest component of household budgets, followed by taxes and social security at 16 percent of total expenses, and transport and communications at 11 percent. Overall, the average quarterly expenditure per household member increased by nearly 12 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflecting both rising costs and changing consumption habits.