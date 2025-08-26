Bulgaria Plans to Raise Second-Year Maternity Benefits to 613 Euros

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy plans to raise maternity benefits for the second year of childcare to between 1,100 and 1,200 leva (562-613 euros), which is expected to align with next year’s minimum wage. Minister Borislav Gutsanov shared this information with the media in Varna.

In addition to increasing the overall benefit amount, the Ministry intends to boost the percentage of maternity benefits paid to mothers who return to work during the second year. Currently, these benefits amount to 780 leva, with returning mothers receiving only 50 percent. Minister Gutsanov suggested raising this to at least 75 percent, arguing that the change would serve as a stronger incentive for young mothers to re-enter the labor market.

Gutsanov highlighted that the adjustment could have positive effects on the economy and even generate additional revenue for the state budget. “By increasing the percentage from 50 to 75, the state will not spend extra funds. On the contrary, it could receive 12.4 million leva, as these mothers immediately start earning, paying taxes, and contributing to social security,” he explained.

The proposed changes are aimed at supporting young families while encouraging workforce participation, reflecting the Ministry’s focus on both social support and economic growth.