Bulgaria: Euro Conversion Will Follow Official Exchange Rate Without Rounding

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria is actively involved in supporting the implementation of the technical requirements for the country’s entry into the eurozone. Working closely with Bulgarian banks, institutions, and other stakeholders, the association plays a role not only in the operational process but also in promoting financial literacy. To this end, the association provides publications on its website with questions and answers covering fundamental topics related to the euro adoption.

Since the introduction of the currency board in 1997, and the establishment of a fixed exchange rate in 1999, 1 euro has been pegged to 1.95583 leva. Bulgaria’s National Assembly, in a 2022 decision, confirmed that the euro will be adopted only if this fixed rate is maintained. Any change to the exchange rate would require unanimous consent, and Bulgaria participates fully in this decision-making process.

Concerns that prices might double with the euro’s introduction are unfounded. All prices will be converted using the official exchange rate, without rounding. To support this transition, a period of dual price display will be implemented, showing both leva and euro values. This dual display will begin one month after the euro adoption decision comes into effect and will continue for 12 months. Similarly, salaries and other income will be converted at the same rate, ensuring the balance between income and prices remains unchanged. For example, a salary of 2,000 leva will not become 2,000 euros but will be converted according to the official rate.

During the dual price display period, fiscal receipts or system vouchers will indicate the total amount paid in both leva and euros, alongside the official exchange rate. This ensures transparency and clarity for consumers during the transition.

Regarding inflation, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has indicated that joining the eurozone is likely to have only a minimal impact on prices, with an estimated immediate effect of up to 0.3%. Historical data from other countries that recently adopted the euro provides context: in Croatia, which joined in January 2023, inflation that month was 0.2 percent; Slovenia saw a 0.3-point effect; Slovakia 0.15; Estonia 0.3; Latvia 0.2; and Lithuania 0.11 percentage points. These figures suggest that the transition to the euro will have a negligible effect on overall inflation in Bulgaria.