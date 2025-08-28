Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria with Mild Temperatures and Variable Winds

August 22, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria with Mild Temperatures and Variable Winds

The weather across Bulgaria over August 23 and 24 will be mostly sunny, with some variable cloudiness expected in the eastern and far southern regions. In the mountains of Southern Bulgaria, brief thundery showers may occur in the afternoons. Winds will be moderate to strong from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 26°C and 31°C, with Sofia reaching around 26°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be partly cloudy but rain is not expected. Morning winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest, gradually shifting to north-northeast later in the day. Temperatures on the coast will reach highs of 26°C to 29°C. The sea temperature will remain comfortable at 25°C to 26°C, with waves measuring 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, mornings will be mostly sunny, though cloud cover will increase in the Rhodopes and Strandzha during the afternoon, bringing a chance of brief thundery showers, primarily over the Rhodopes. Strong west-northwest winds will prevail, reaching temporary gale-force on the highest ridges. Temperatures will peak at 18°C at 1,200 meters and drop to around 13°C at 2,000 meters.

Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny conditions will dominate. On Sunday, northwesterly winds are expected to ease, while on Monday they will shift to an east-southeasterly direction. High temperatures will generally range from 25°C to 30°C.

