First Euro-Related Fraud Reported in Bulgaria: Authorities Warn Public

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront
Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria
Bulgarian authorities have reported the first case of fraud linked to the upcoming euro adoption. The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) confirmed that a woman was deceived through an online platform, losing money under the pretext that her funds would be converted from leva to euro. More details are expected from the Directorate later today.
According to initial reports, a 40-year-old woman transferred 5,000 leva to a platform account after being misled that this step was necessary for the currency conversion. The Directorate of Anti-Money Laundering and Counterfeiting stated that the fraud had been uncovered and that the perpetrators were foreign nationals.
Commissioner Vladimir Dimitrov, Director of Cybercrime at the GDBOP, explained that the victim was contacted via a widely used encrypted communication application. The fraudsters, whose profile was linked to a phone number from an Asian country and displayed the logo of the victim’s platform, threatened that her funds would be lost if she did not transfer them to a specified business account. Following the phishing instructions, the victim made multiple payments, after which the application was effectively “taken over” by the fraudsters.
Commissioner Dimitrov noted that the total sum of 10,000 leva was subsequently redirected by the fraudsters to cryptocurrency platforms, other online payment services, and payments for household bills and services.
The GDBOP issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant against similar schemes, especially regarding any actions associated with currency conversion connected to the euro’s introduction in Bulgaria. Commissioner Dimitrov emphasized that all legitimate currency conversion will be conducted exclusively through the Bulgarian National Bank, commercial banks, and Bulgarian Posts. Any instructions received via text messages, applications, or emails should be considered fraudulent, as there is an official national procedure in place for the euro conversion process.
The Burgas District Court has imposed the strictest measure of "detention in custody" on 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who on August 14 struck five pedestrians
The Burgas court is expected to review the measure of restraint for 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who drove an ATV into five pedestrians in Sunny Beach
On August 14, a severe accident occurred in the Sunny Beach resort when an 18-year-old, Nikola Burgazliev, lost control of an electric ATV and struck six pedestrians on a sidewalk
In a revealing development regarding the Sofia traffic accident involving a public transport bus, authorities have disclosed that 21-year-old Viktor Iliev had already been cited for speeding prior to even obtaining a driver’s license
In the town of General Toshevo, Bulgaria, 67-year-old photographer Dinko Ivanov Georgiev lost his life following a violent altercation over loud noise
Bulgarian authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Parvomay
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink