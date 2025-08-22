Slovakia and Hungary Demand EU Protection After Ukrainian Attacks on Druzhba Pipeline

World » EU | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Slovakia and Hungary Demand EU Protection After Ukrainian Attacks on Druzhba Pipeline

Slovakia and Hungary have formally lodged a complaint with the European Commission over repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which have disrupted Russian oil deliveries to both countries. According to a letter from Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs cited by European Pravda, the two nations are concerned that the pipeline’s infrastructure has been compromised for the third time in just nine days.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó addressed their concerns directly to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen. In their letter, they urge the Commission to immediately act to ensure adherence to EU commitments regarding energy security for member states.

Blanár recalled a statement by the European Commission from 27 January 2025, emphasizing that the integrity of energy infrastructure is a matter of Union-wide security and that third countries must respect this principle. The Commission had also asserted its readiness to safeguard critical energy infrastructure, including oil pipelines. “We consider it absolutely necessary that the EC defend the interests of member states and the energy security of its citizens, including those of the Slovak Republic. Any threat to the energy security of our country is unacceptable,” Blanár stressed, noting that oil deliveries were halted most recently on Monday following the attacks.

The ministers detailed that, although repairs restored supplies quickly in previous incidents, the latest attack near the Belarusian border - allegedly carried out by Ukraine - caused significant damage, the full extent of which remains unknown. They warned that oil deliveries to Slovak refineries could be disrupted for as long as five days due to the incident.

In their letter, both Blanár and Szijjártó condemned Ukraine’s actions, describing them as a serious threat to the energy security of Slovakia and Hungary. They called on the European Commission to uphold its commitments and ensure the uninterrupted supply of energy to EU member states.

The Druzhba pipeline has been under repeated assault. On the night of 17-18 August, Ukrainian forces, including units from the Unmanned Systems Forces, struck the Nikolske oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region. Following this, Szijjártó suggested that Hungary might halt electricity exports to Ukraine, despite such supplies being provided on a commercial basis.

The European Commission, however, responded by stating that the Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba pipeline did not affect oil deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary, rejecting Budapest’s complaints regarding Kyiv. Nonetheless, both Bratislava and Budapest maintain that these attacks constitute a serious risk to their energy security and are pressing the EU for immediate protective measures.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Druzhba, Russian, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Behind the Photo: How Posture and Presence Reveal European Weakness

There are many significant diplomatic details in this photo that make it fascinating. Far more than the long table at which Putin welcomed Macron years ago

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 22, 2025, Friday // 15:00

European Allies Discuss Rapid Response Plan to Deter Future Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has endorsed a proposal for postwar security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to respond within 24 hours if Russia launched a renewed attack

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:03

Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Survey: Bulgarians Trust Europe, Doubt U.S. and Russia, Worry Over Inflation

A new nationwide survey by the recently established sociological agency “Myara”, founded by the team of Parvan Simeonov, reveals shifting public attitudes in Bulgaria towards key international actors, domestic institutions

Society | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Borissov: Trump’s Bold Moves in Ukraine Talks Could Benefit All of Europe

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling party in Bulgaria (GERB), expressed optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations over Ukraine

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgarian PM Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ukraine’s European Future

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Sofia’s strong backing for Ukraine’s European course during a videoconference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko

Politics | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Strategic EU-US Trade Deal Brings 15% Tariff on Key Sectors, Wine Talks Continue

European exports of cars and pharmaceuticals to the United States will now face a 15 percent customs duty

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 17:32

Eurostat: Inflation in the EU Rises Slightly in July, Bulgaria Among Higher Rates

Inflation across the European Union registered a slight acceleration in July, with consumer prices rising by 2.4% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to June

World » EU | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 16:14

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28

EU Highlights Humanitarian Leadership Through New Global Campaign

The European Union has initiated a new information campaign called “Voices of Humanity,”

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 15:28

Massive Wildfires Devastate Spain, Prompting Arrests and International Aid

Spain is battling its most severe wildfires in decades, with a third fatality confirmed and numerous arrests made in connection with the blazes

World » EU | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:16

At Least 20 Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Lampedusa

At least 20 migrants have died after a boat carrying nearly 100 people capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa

World » EU | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria