Crime | August 25, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Surge in Counterfeit 100 and 50 Leva Banknotes Reported by Bulgaria's Central Bank

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has registered a significant rise in counterfeit banknotes, mainly in the higher denominations of 100 and 50 leva, during the second quarter of 2025. The official statistics on money in circulation show a drastic increase compared to both the first quarter of this year and to levels observed in previous years.

In the first quarter of 2025, authorities uncovered just 121 counterfeit banknotes. By contrast, the second quarter recorded 1,247 such cases—a tenfold surge. The bulk of these were 100-lev notes, numbering 661, against only 31 in the previous quarter. Close behind were the 50-lev notes, with 531 counterfeits identified, compared to 28 in the earlier period. Other denominations did not experience significant change and remain negligible in comparison.

What stands out is the scale of the increase compared to last year. Throughout 2024, the number of seized counterfeit notes ranged between 225 and 390 per quarter. In just one quarter of 2025, the total exceeded last year’s quarterly levels several times over, highlighting a sharp and unusual acceleration in counterfeiting activity.

Specialists engaged in anti-counterfeiting training, particularly those working with Bulgarian Posts, have also warned that such trends may intensify in the months ahead. With Bulgaria preparing to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, they anticipate that attempts to circulate counterfeit banknotes will rise. Bulgarian Posts, together with commercial banks, is set to play a central role in the transition by exchanging leva for euros without fees during the first six months of next year. This task will place additional responsibility on employees to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions.

BNB’s latest report also outlines the overall circulation of banknotes as of July 31, 2025. At that date, 561.093 million banknotes were in use, a decline from the 595 million recorded at the start of the year. The 50-lev denomination dominates circulation, accounting for more than 228 million notes, followed by the 100-lev note, with around 141 million.

In terms of value, banknotes in circulation amounted to BGN 28.177 billion at the end of July. This figure is notably lower than the BGN 30.4 billion reported at the close of 2024. Analysts attribute the reduction to two main factors: the higher rate of money being deposited into bank accounts, and the early conversion of leva into euros, which has already begun ahead of the formal adoption of the common currency.

The sharp rise in counterfeit activity, combined with the gradual contraction in banknote circulation and the approaching euro changeover, suggests that Bulgaria is entering a delicate phase in the transition process. Authorities will need to balance preparations for the new currency with heightened vigilance against fraud that exploits the final months of the lev.

