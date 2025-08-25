Bulgaria’s Average Pension Hits 517 Euros as Social Security Revenues and Spending Rise

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront
Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria
As of July 2025, Bulgaria’s state social security (SSS) reported total consolidated budget revenues of 8,540.7 million leva, achieving 56.1% of the annual plan. This marks an increase of 1,118.8 million leva compared to the same period in 2024.
Expenditures under the SSS consolidated budget reached 15,358.7 million leva, also 56.1% of the yearly plan, representing a year-on-year rise of 1,603.1 million leva, according to the National Social Security Institute.
Pension payments accounted for the largest share of spending, totaling 13,613.2 million leva, or 56.5% of the plan. This is 1,500 million leva (12.4%) higher than in July 2024. The number of pensioners reached 2,057,397, up by 11,431 (0.6%) compared to the same month last year. The average pension in July 2025 amounted to 1,015.22 leva (517,76 euros), reflecting an increase of 81.28 leva (8.7%) over July 2024.
The next major expenditure category was cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code, which reached 1,632.4 million leva, 53.1% of the planned annual amount. This represents an increase of 98.4 million leva compared to July 2024.
Transfers under the consolidated budget of the State Educational Service totaled 6,852.6 million leva by July 2025.
The Teachers’ Pension Fund recorded revenues of 84.6 million leva, reaching 60.8% of the annual plan and up 13.9 million leva compared to the same period last year. Expenses for the fund totaled 66.9 million leva, 53.6% of the plan, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.8 million leva.
Meanwhile, the budget of another fund (unspecified) posted total revenues of 2,766.0 thousand leva by July 2025, achieving 86.4% of the planned annual target and exceeding the previous year’s figure by 1,074.3 thousand leva. Reported expenses for the same fund amounted to 2,055.0 thousand leva, or 42.5% of the plan, rising by 1,470.4 thousand leva compared to the same period in 2024.
Hoteliers in Sunny Beach, one of Bulgaria’s largest seaside resorts with a 75% state presence, are considering staging a protest due to ongoing infrastructure issues and a perceived lack of law and order.
Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy through remittances
Bulgaria is facing an escalating water crisis, raising the question: how did a country with significant natural resources reach a point where entire towns are struggling for drinking water?
The weather across Bulgaria over August 23 and 24 will be mostly sunny, with some variable cloudiness expected in the eastern and far southern regions
After nearly a month of relentless efforts, the wildfire in Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains, which erupted on the evening of July 25
Two women lost their lives in separate drowning incidents along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink