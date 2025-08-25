Bulgaria’s Average Pension Hits 517 Euros as Social Security Revenues and Spending Rise

Society | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Average Pension Hits 517 Euros as Social Security Revenues and Spending Rise

As of July 2025, Bulgaria’s state social security (SSS) reported total consolidated budget revenues of 8,540.7 million leva, achieving 56.1% of the annual plan. This marks an increase of 1,118.8 million leva compared to the same period in 2024.

Expenditures under the SSS consolidated budget reached 15,358.7 million leva, also 56.1% of the yearly plan, representing a year-on-year rise of 1,603.1 million leva, according to the National Social Security Institute.

Pension payments accounted for the largest share of spending, totaling 13,613.2 million leva, or 56.5% of the plan. This is 1,500 million leva (12.4%) higher than in July 2024. The number of pensioners reached 2,057,397, up by 11,431 (0.6%) compared to the same month last year. The average pension in July 2025 amounted to 1,015.22 leva (517,76 euros), reflecting an increase of 81.28 leva (8.7%) over July 2024.

The next major expenditure category was cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code, which reached 1,632.4 million leva, 53.1% of the planned annual amount. This represents an increase of 98.4 million leva compared to July 2024.

Transfers under the consolidated budget of the State Educational Service totaled 6,852.6 million leva by July 2025.

The Teachers’ Pension Fund recorded revenues of 84.6 million leva, reaching 60.8% of the annual plan and up 13.9 million leva compared to the same period last year. Expenses for the fund totaled 66.9 million leva, 53.6% of the plan, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.8 million leva.

Meanwhile, the budget of another fund (unspecified) posted total revenues of 2,766.0 thousand leva by July 2025, achieving 86.4% of the planned annual target and exceeding the previous year’s figure by 1,074.3 thousand leva. Reported expenses for the same fund amounted to 2,055.0 thousand leva, or 42.5% of the plan, rising by 1,470.4 thousand leva compared to the same period in 2024.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, pension, social

Related Articles:

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront

Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Secures 250 Million-Euro Loan to Fund Social and Education Programs

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has approved a new loan of 250 million euros

Politics | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast: Holiday Prices Set to Fall as Summer Ends

As the summer season draws to a close, prices for holidays on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast are showing a downward trend

Business » Tourism | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Honey Yields Plummet as Beekeepers Warn of Sector’s Decline

Beekeepers across Bulgaria report that honey yields this year are expected to drop by nearly half compared to 2023

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records Steepest Industrial Decline in the EU, But Economy Still Grows

Bulgaria has registered the sharpest drop in industrial output among all EU member states

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Hoteliers in Sunny Beach Consider Protesting Over Poor Infrastructure

Hoteliers in Sunny Beach, one of Bulgaria’s largest seaside resorts with a 75% state presence, are considering staging a protest due to ongoing infrastructure issues and a perceived lack of law and order.

Society » Environment | August 25, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Bulgarians Abroad Send Nearly 4.5 Million Euros Daily to Homeland

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy through remittances

Society | August 25, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Bulgaria’s Water Crisis: Why Shortages Are Spreading Across Towns and Villages

Bulgaria is facing an escalating water crisis, raising the question: how did a country with significant natural resources reach a point where entire towns are struggling for drinking water?

Society | August 24, 2025, Sunday // 09:00

Sunny Weekend Ahead in Bulgaria with Mild Temperatures and Variable Winds

The weather across Bulgaria over August 23 and 24 will be mostly sunny, with some variable cloudiness expected in the eastern and far southern regions

Society » Environment | August 22, 2025, Friday // 17:01

Wildfire in Pirin Fully Extinguished After a Month of Battle

After nearly a month of relentless efforts, the wildfire in Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountains, which erupted on the evening of July 25

Society » Environment | August 22, 2025, Friday // 16:34

Two Women Drown on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast

Two women lost their lives in separate drowning incidents along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast

Society » Incidents | August 22, 2025, Friday // 14:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria