Bulgaria’s Average Pension Hits 517 Euros as Social Security Revenues and Spending Rise

As of July 2025, Bulgaria’s state social security (SSS) reported total consolidated budget revenues of 8,540.7 million leva, achieving 56.1% of the annual plan. This marks an increase of 1,118.8 million leva compared to the same period in 2024.

Expenditures under the SSS consolidated budget reached 15,358.7 million leva, also 56.1% of the yearly plan, representing a year-on-year rise of 1,603.1 million leva, according to the National Social Security Institute.

Pension payments accounted for the largest share of spending, totaling 13,613.2 million leva, or 56.5% of the plan. This is 1,500 million leva (12.4%) higher than in July 2024. The number of pensioners reached 2,057,397, up by 11,431 (0.6%) compared to the same month last year. The average pension in July 2025 amounted to 1,015.22 leva (517,76 euros), reflecting an increase of 81.28 leva (8.7%) over July 2024.

The next major expenditure category was cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code, which reached 1,632.4 million leva, 53.1% of the planned annual amount. This represents an increase of 98.4 million leva compared to July 2024.

Transfers under the consolidated budget of the State Educational Service totaled 6,852.6 million leva by July 2025.

The Teachers’ Pension Fund recorded revenues of 84.6 million leva, reaching 60.8% of the annual plan and up 13.9 million leva compared to the same period last year. Expenses for the fund totaled 66.9 million leva, 53.6% of the plan, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.8 million leva.

Meanwhile, the budget of another fund (unspecified) posted total revenues of 2,766.0 thousand leva by July 2025, achieving 86.4% of the planned annual target and exceeding the previous year’s figure by 1,074.3 thousand leva. Reported expenses for the same fund amounted to 2,055.0 thousand leva, or 42.5% of the plan, rising by 1,470.4 thousand leva compared to the same period in 2024.